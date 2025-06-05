WWE’s first women’s Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, is on a mission to defend her title against mentor-turned-enemy, Becky Lynch, for a decisive second time at Money in the Bank. But when it comes to preparing to punish her opponents, Valkyria (whose real name is Aoife Cusack) tells M&F that CrossFit has been the “ultimate gamechanger” for her career. Fortunately, she recently shared her favorite moves.

Now part of WWE’s Monday Night Raw roster, Valkyria has come a long way since taking two buses to get to her Irish pro wrestling school. Now 28, the gorgeous grappler has not only shared a ring with her hero Becky Lynch, she’s even pinned her shoulders to the mat.

On June 7, they will face off once again in a critical title rematch at Money in the Bank 2025 in Inglewood, CA. But, while Valkyria may be considered a new face on Netflix, she first made her ring debut in 2015, before signing with WWE’s NXT UK division in 2020. Working her way up to superstardom on Monday Night Raw, her loyal fans have noticed that this fighting Irish woman isn’t just committed to learning her pro wrestling skills, as the star has also steadily honed her fitness, and toned her physique along the way.

WWE’s Lyra Valkyria Loves CrossFit For Wrestling Fitness

“I discovered CrossFit, and that’s been an ultimate gamechanger for me,” the IC champ tells M&F, explaining that the constant grind of touring with WWE means that her workouts could take place early in the morning… “even at 1am,” if her schedule demands it. Valkyria was first introduced to CrossFit by WWE wrestle, Ivy Nile, and says she is now on a “CrossFit journey.”

For Valkyria, maintaining an advantage in the squared circle is all about making the time to train, and CrossFit is an efficient way to do this because it builds muscle while burning fat and improving endurance levels all at the same time. “I absolutely love it when my heart is pounding and I feel like I just can’t give any more,” Valkyria tells M&F.

Earlier this year, the gutsy gal demonstrated her intense training style with fellow Dubliner, Sheamus, in an episode of YouTube’s Celtic Warrior Workouts. It’s easy to see why she’s dominating the pro wrestling ring.

Lyra Valkyria’s Lyra’s Lift’ CrossFit Workout

Warmup:

Skipping Double Unders 20 reps

20 reps Handstand Pushups 6 reps

‘Wrestler’s Warmup’ Workout:

Bodyweight Squats 50 reps

50 reps Lion Pushups 20 reps

20 reps Traditional Pushups 20 reps

20 reps Diamond Grip Pushups 5 reps

CrossFit Section x 2 Rounds

Wall Ball’s 10 reps

10 reps Hanging Leg Raises (toes to bar) 10 reps

10 reps Barbell Front Squat 10 reps

10 reps Burpees (over the barbell) 10 reps

The Finisher

GHD Machine 3 sets, 12 reps

Workout Breakdown

Inspiringly, Valkyria explains that she couldn’t do Double Unders until recently. This is where the rope has to pass under your feet twice. “How did you do that?” asked an impressed Sheamus, struggling to get to grips with his own rope.

The fiery female shares that the trick here is to keep the jumping tempo the same but to increase the wrist speed. Next up, Valkyria demonstrates handstand pushups. However, she’s almost taken out when Sheamus finds out just how tough this move really is. Inspiringly, Sheamus leaves his ego at the door in order to learn, as Valkyria makes it look easy — completing six solid reps. “That’s insane” commented Sheamus.

The main workout section is bodyweight based, in order to prepare for the rigors of the ring explains the champ, blasting through a circuit that includes Lion Pushups, requiring the grapplers to hit a wide grip and pushup into a downward dog style pose before lowering themselves back down to the mat and repeating. This move alone will tax practically every muscle in your entire body, including the core.

Valkyria is hardly even out of breath here, while Sheamus is understandably gasping for oxygen. “Nobody’s left behind,” encourages Valkyria while Sheamus gives it his all. “I’m so impressed by what you’re doing,” said the former WWE Heavyweight Champion.

Valkyria explains that this workout also makes for the perfect “wrestler’s warmup” because it improves breathing control and mobility. “I’ll definitely, be humbled, but the more you do it, the easier it gets, right?” concluded Sheamus. His workout partner said she felt the same way about CrossFit, and that this journey is humbling her too. “In the ring, we do a lot of getting down, getting back up again, so this stuff is great.”

Spent but not defeated, Sheamus proved that we can all push ourselves beyond our limits and with time can become just as adept as Valkyria, who was once a newbie herself, learning from Ivy Nile.

For the finisher, Valkyria utilizes the GHD machine for some serious situps that require a deep stretch at the bottom. She then contracts her core to help build those bulletproof abs. Sheamus once again demonstrates his ethos that the last sets should be the best sets. He matches his Irish pal rep for rep. “And that is the end of Lyra’s lift,” says WWE’s first women’s Intercontinental Champion. “You’re killing it,” says Sheamus.

“If you’ve any thoughts on trying anything that seems completely out of your character, something that no one will understand, it only has to really make sense to you,” enthused Valkyria as the session came to a close. “Just absolutely give it a go because you really don’t have anything to lose.”

To follow Lyra Valkyria on Instagram, click here!

WWE Money in the Bank airs live on Peacock in the United States, and Netflix everywhere else on June 7, 2025.