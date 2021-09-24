WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is back on the road with the pro wrestling juggernaut after taking time out to start a family and is now back, and feeling better than ever. The fighting Irish woman appears to have made all the right moves for staying in shape as she embarked on a blessed phase in her life, staying active during her pregnancy and keeping an eye on the current goings in WWE, but she also feels that precious time at home with daughter Roux was the X-factor that made all the difference to her mental and physical health as she trained for an epic return.

Having been part of the first ever all-female WrestleMania main event, besting Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, “The Man” was riding high at the top of the card and ruling the ring before sharing the joyful news of her pregnancy back in May 2020. After stepping away, and then teasing her potential comeback on social media for months, Lynch (34) returned to action at SummerSlam 2021 in August to replace Sasha Banks, challenging Bianca Belair for the SmackDown women’s title. In doing so, Lynch appeared to be in the best shape of her career. She proved so by taking the “EST’s” championship within a matter of mere seconds in Las Vegas.

So how did this supermom come back better than ever before? During her pregnancy, the longtime fitness enthusiast and grappling icon from Limerick, Ireland, talked to the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel, explaining that she was undertaking cautious, light gym sessions during her first trimester despite bouts of morning sickness.

“I knew I wanted to have a baby before I was 35, and then I met Colby (fellow WWE superstar, Seth Rollins) and I was like, well this is perfect, this is my person,” Lynch told the Bellas. “Originally I was like, ‘I’ll wait until I’m done wrestling and then I’ll have a family.’ Then I was like, ‘wait, why do I have to do that? Guys don’t have to do that, hell, I’ll just do it whenever the time feels right’. So, we started trying, and I thought it would take a long time and it didn’t. It happened immediately. We were super lucky.” Throughout her pregnancy, Lynch says she made trips to Deadboys Fitness, the CrossFit gym co-owned by her husband and Josh Gallegos, to stay active.

The happy couple announced the birth of their beautiful baby daughter Roux on Dec. 7, 2020 in a post that was liked by nearly one million viewers on Instagram and, while fans were still chanting for “The Man” on WWE television, the new mom was thrilled to be at home breastfeeding her baby.

Exercising during pregnancy is healthy for both mother and child, and there is evidence to suggest that breastfeeding mom’s may have improved postpartum weight loss too, but Lynch never put herself under pressure to become one of those social-media-influencer’s that flaunts a perfect body just weeks after giving birth. She made sustainable choices in order to get back into ring shape, including coaching from Jason Phillips, but in talking to Muscle & Fitness just hours before defending her title successfully in front of thousands of fans at London’s o2 arena, Lynch gave her thoughts on how quality time at home, and finally getting an extended stay in her own bed, could have been just as, if not more, important than all those sets and reps.

“So, I wonder … I wonder if a lot of it is sleeping in my own bed every night, just because [in WWE] we are on the go, so much. We are on the road and we gotta eat out, and so now I get to sleep in my own bed,” says Lynch, who jokes that sleeping while sharing a house with a newborn could be described as a “rough” term. “But you know, I stay in my own bed, and can cook and do all of those things [to live a healthier lifestyle, that are more challenging on the road]. I also just wonder if it’s running around [as a busy mom], because I am training the same way as I’ve always trained, quite intense.”

There’s no doubt that time at home with Roux has been a great way for Lynch to gain perspective on her confidence issues too. As someone who must deal with public scrutiny on every aspect of her life, “The Man” has had her ups-and-downs with feelings about her body, but being a mother has provided perspective to appreciate the miracle of becoming a parent.

“I just feel like I appreciate my body more,” says Lynch. “I go, ‘Well, you know what? I’ve created a life … this is great … this is great.’ I don’t really care how it looks any more, you know what I mean? If that makes sense? I’ve always had body issues, and I was always self-conscious about, you know, whether it’s showing my stomach off… and now I’m just real proud of the function of it, of everything it can do. So, I don’t know if it’s a mental thing that just turns into a physical thing. If that makes any sense?”

It makes perfect sense to us!