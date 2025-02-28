“I’ll sleep when I am dead.” This mantra has been said by many military members, civil service providers, and blue-collar workers throughout America for many years. It serves as both a dedication to getting the job done and as motivation to keep going whether you want to or not.

Even though their hearts are in the right place, this is actually the wrong mindset to have because lack of sleep is something to be taken seriously. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), being awake for 17 hours straight is comparable to a blood alcohol concentration level of .05. If you go beyond 24 hours in a row, it increases to .10. Any BAC level beyond .08 is considered legally intoxicated.

Obviously, getting sleep is paramount for everyday folks, and it is even more important for those that serve in the military. However, it is common for most servicemembers to go on less than six hours of sleep, and some push on beyond that.

A National Call To Sleep Awareness

March is National Sleep Awareness Month, and it serves to remind all Americans that optimal health and wellness includes sound and quality sleep. Dr. Tina Burke is a sleep research scientist at the Walter Reed Army Institute in Silver Spring, MD. She has traveled throughout the country spreading this message, most recently at a Wellness Symposium in Washington, D.C. in mid-February 2025.

Burke is passionate about learning and making a positive difference, which is why she may have found the best of both worlds with her current position. Her first connection to the topic and mission came while she was working with Dr. Kenneth P Wright at the University of Colorado Boulder, who was already passionate about sleep.

“I was enthralled by his passion,” she said. “It made me passionate.”

After Burke graduated with her PhD in Integrative Physiology and Neuroscience, Burke’s journey continued through teaching at a community college, then a friend suggested she transitioned to Walter Reed in 2017, where she has been ever since.

“I have really noticed that this is really my place,” Burke shared. Her role allows her to participate in studies that could help her learn more about the real-world issues that military members face in the field when it comes to sleep. She was also working with studies in the research center to help determine the best ways to maximize sleep quality.

“How do you make that six hours feel like eight?” she asked rhetorically. The solutions that they have been able to suggest could and did make a difference, and some were as simple as placing a trash bag over a window or opening to make the room darker. Others are more advanced, such as wearable technology as a way to track statistics.

“That has really been the passion of my journey throughout my career to today.”

Everyone Should Take Sleep Seriously

Burke emphasizes that sleep is an important matter for everyone, but she elaborated on those in the Armed Forces as well as first responders and anyone that has to deal with emergency activities.

“Sleep is a fundamental function of your body. It is a physiological process to really help make you better,” she said. “It can really be a force multiplier because it helps with everything.”

Burke explained that while you may appear to be unconscious while you’re sleeping, the brain is very active in preparing the body for the next time you are awake. She compared that process to herself with her children. As much as she has taught them to clean up after themselves and be organized, she does not get caught up until the kids are in bed.

“It’s at the point when we go to sleep that we can really remove the metabolic waste from your body. There is a buildup that needs to be removed and processed out. If you don’t, you’re going to feel and perform poorly.”

Unfortunately for many, it is considered easier said than done. Thus, the common phrase about sleeping when one is dead is the usual response. Burke feels it is worth the effort to try convincing everyone that the more focus they give to better sleep, the better off they will be now and later, but she sees the obstacles that make it challenging. This is especially true for military members.

“They engage in a lot of events that involve sleep loss, such as basic training, staff duty, watch, and they are being asked to extend wakefulness. That may lead to them having a harder time detecting that sleep loss, or they use things like caffeine or stimulants to keep them awake.”

The downside is more evident once those servicemembers transition out. It is at this point that Burke explained that the negatives from sleep loss become even more apparent.

“We tend to see folks that have had shorter sleep sessions deal with other issues such as diabetes, obesity, and other health problems.”

Lack of sleep can also affect those that deal with trauma, either directly or as someone helping others in a traumatic situation, such as first responders. Burke advised that this is especially true for those that deal with shifts up to and beyond 24 hours. As hard as it can be, Burke suggests that getting quality sleep – and more of it – is key to processing that trauma in the best way possible.

“One of the things that sleep does is process emotions,” she said. “Better sleep promotes better response.”

The good news is that newer members of the military are learning more about this issue and can apply the knowledge that Burke and her team shares. Not only is going to help them be the best they can be for America, but it will allow them to continue being their best later in life. That possibility serves as a guiding light for Burke as her journey and career continues, and she hopes that many more in and out of the military will see the benefits and importance of sleep for themselves.

“We are seeing more athletes understand the weapon that is sleep,” she said. “Recognize how important it can be for you.”

Tina Burke’s Best Tip for Sleep

Since Burke is so passionate about educating others, we gave her a chance to do just that. We asked her for three simple tips that can help people improve sleep quality for those that feel they need it.

More Sleep is Better

This one may be obvious, but Burke felt it cannot be overstated enough. Find ways to make the time to be in your bed to sleep more and sleep better.

“That’s the first step.”

Set a Routine

As a mother, Burke understands that if her children don’t have a set routine at bedtime, then going to sleep may be more challenging for them. Even though, it is a foundational part of childhood, we tend to get away from it as adults. Grownups should focus on reversing that trend as well.

“We don’t recognize how important our sleep routine for us as well,” she stated. “Small things like brushing your teeth, putting on pajamas at the same time, keeping environment in a good place that is conducive to sleep is very important.”

She went on to share that even if you are traveling, doing your best to keep a close simulation to your home routine would help you sleep well on the road.

Create the Environment to Sleep

What you do at bedtime may be influenced by what you do before bedtime. Taking caffeine within six hours before trying to sleep will make dozing off more challenging. Staring at screens and doom scrolling will keep you distracted when you should be focusing on resting.

Making sure you can avoid things to impact sleep while working to establish that routine can be a game changer for both the short and long term, Burke feels. She also feels the physical room settings can be key in helping you sleep well and long.

“You want the bedroom to be cool, dark, and quiet,” she said. “If your partner prefers to watch TV, then a sleep mask and ear plugs could be great things to have.”

You can learn more about WRAIR’s efforts and expertise on how to maximize sleep at their website.

M&F Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this article.