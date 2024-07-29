Terence Crawford, aka “Bud,” may be the reigning WBA and WBO welterweight boxing champion, but at home he’s just a regular proud father with competitive kids. M&F sat down with the undefeated pro, who is moving up a weight class to challenge Israil Madrimov for the WBA super welterweight title, to learn how he’s passing down the message that success can be achieved through hard work, and why bigger isn’t always better in the sport of boxing.

As Crawford sits down for his interview with M&F, the champ is wearing a t-shirt with the words “Best Dad” emblazoned on the front. As the father of six children, 3 boys and 3 girls, the 36-year-old lives in a bustling household full of wrestling boot and tracksuits, as his kids follow in dads athletic footsteps. But, with an incredible boxing record of 40-0-0 to nurture too, Crawford is away from the family right now as he gives his all in fight camp based in Colorado Springs, while the fam remains in Omaha, NE.

“That’s where I get I get my focus,” explains Crawford of being away temporarily. “When I’m away from home, knowing that I’m sacrificing time [with] my kids, my family…for what’s in the near future.” Of course, what’s in this boxer’s near future is the matter of a match with Israil Madrimov (10-7-1) for his WBA super welterweight title in Los Angeles on Aug. 3, 2024. “Me, being the leader of the family, showing them the hard work and dedication, it just rubs off on them,” says Crawford.

Terence Crawford Has Outworked His Opponents from a Young Age

Crawford grew up with some tough love but showed a willingness to work hard for his dreams of becoming a successful boxer from the tender age of 7. As an amateur, he tasted defeat plenty of times before hitting his stride but while trying to outwork his opponents, Crawford says he begun to understand the benefits of having both an orthodox and southpaw boxing style at 14.

“That’s when I kinda knew the difference between the styles,” he notes.

Interestingly, Crawford isn’t left-handed, and he didn’t start out as a southpaw boxer, but learned the approach along the way so that he could rock his opponents from all angles. “I think the reason why a lot of people feel as if southpaws got the advantage is because back in the days, there wasn’t a lot of southpaws, so everyone was used to fighting orthodox fighters,” he says. “Then, once southpaws came on to the scene it was [viewed as] an awkward type stance, the southpaw’s got a different angle than the orthodox fighters have, and a different approach.”

Crawford says that while he thinks southpaws may still have an edge, this advantage is diminishing over time, because more fighters are taking up the approach.

The champ has an insanely powerful jab, and explains that honing it is the result of practice, and great coaches and mentors. “Everything comes from training,” he says, explaining that hours and hours of practice is the only way to get better at any skill. And, punching is not the only essential aspect of winning a boxing match. The ability to stay on your feet is just as important, and in the case of Crawford, he’s never been knocked down as a pro. “It’s a combination of everything,” he says of staying upright. “Your endurance, balance, your stance, where you’re at in the ring, how you take a punch, how you roll with a punch, so it’s a combination.”

Bigger Isn’t Always Better in Boxing

For his next challenge, Crawford is stepping up a weight class to fight Madrimov but weight classes haven’t proved to be an obstacle so far. He’s already fought at lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight, and will now attempt to make super welterweight. “I think it’s just about you capitalizing on any fighters mistakes,” explains Crawford, demonstrating his ability to reduce boxers of any weight down to their individual performance. “I think a lot of people get into the fact that one fighter is bigger, but that don’t mean that fighter is better. He might be stronger but he might not be smarter.”

Crawford tells M&F that he doesn’t eat beef or pork, so he’s “heavy on the fish and chicken” as he is looking to weigh-in over 154 pounds for the championship clash. He’s following his nutritionists advice and likes to eat avocados, a great source of healthy fat and antioxidants that also helps the body to absorb more nutrients from other foods.

When Crawford hits the ring at the BMO stadium, it will be his first fight in more than a year. While some critics feel this will put him at a disadvantage, other commentators feel the rest and recovery may actually serve him well. Madrimov last fought in March. “I’m feeling great,” shares Crawford, reflecting on his time away from the spotlight.

“Little kinks here and there, but that’s part of the game, but for the most part, I’m feeling great, I’m ready… I’m ready right now to go 12 rounds, so it’s the weight game now.” Crawford will also be supported by his friend and fan, Marshall “Eminem” Mathers, who is set to perform on the night. So, has Crawford ever trained or sparred with the rapper? “No, never,” he smiles.

Back to reality, if Crawford is successful against Madrimov, he will earn another belt to add to his already impressive collection. Where does he store them all? “Right now, I’m getting a belt case made in my house, so that’s where all my belts are going to be,” he says. Terence Crawford challenges Israil Madrimov on Saturday, August 3. The pay-per-view is a Riyadh Season LA event in association with Matchroom Boxing and will air live on DAZN PPV and ESPEN+ PPV.

Follow Terence Crawford on Instagram!