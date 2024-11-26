Croatia’s Petar Klančir is a respected bodybuilder and a force to be reckoned with in the gym, so it’s great that this man-mountain is passing on his hard-earned tips for making epic gains. Recently, the coach and HYROX athlete explained one of the moves that builds his pectorals, focussing on chest dips.

The chest dip is usually performed on a tower or rack, with handles on each side of your body. It will improve strength while building muscle mass and stabilizing your core. You should expect to pump up muscles such as the pectoralis major (the “pecs”), pectoralis minor (connected to the shoulder) and the serratus anterior (the fan shaped muscle at the side of the chest) among other muscles that are recruited as part of the movement. While many people are aware of dips for triceps, fewer know how to tweak the exercise in order to hit the chest.

How to perform Chest Dips

“Ensure you elbows are flared out,” says Klančir, noting that “tucking them in primarily targets the triceps.” The big man explains that as you initiate the movement, you should lean slightly forward and then lower yourself until your upper arms are roughly parallel to the ground. It is important to get this level of descent in order to activate the chest he says, but Klančir further explains that for safety this should be the bottom of the movement, as “going deeper might risk shoulder strain in the anterior deltoid.”

To make the most out of this exercise, “emphasize a pause at the bottom, to deeply stretch the pectorals. Enhancing muscle hypertrophy,” says the IFBB Pro. With time under tension complete, get ready to lift yourself back up. “As you ascend, focus on contracting the chest muscles for a robust squeeze.”

Petar Klančir’s Chest Dip Tip

“If bodyweight dips become routine (in other words, too easy), consider introducing additional weight with a dip belt,” he advises. “Nonetheless, prioritize technique over load, to prevent potential injuries.” As with all muscle building goals, aim for 8 – 12 reps, building up to at least 3 sets. Now, go and get a grip on your chest gains!

Follow Petar Klančir on Instagram!