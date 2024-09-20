Fit to Serve is proudly sponsored by The Transcend Foundation.

Many people spend years trying to figure out what they are going to do with their lives or why they are here. It’s obvious that Beverly Hills Police Department Chief Mark Stainbrook was meant to serve and protect.

Stainbrook grew up in Maryland, and is the son of a Navy vet, who was on a Destroyer during the Vietnam War. His father was in the Pentagon when it was hit by a plane during the infamous attack on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, and Stainbrook spoke about the heroism and courage that his father displayed that day.

“Typical of him, he helped people get out of the workspace and held doors open until he was overcome by smoke and insulation.”

Stainbrook had already been well into his own military career, which began in the United States Navy as a reserve officer. He eventually joined the Marines and served 31 years in total, including time at Camp Pendleton. In 1993, that area was hit by a flood that placed several people in danger. Stainbrook was one of the Marines that rescued six people in that situation.

“Several of us received medals, and I received a Navyand Marine Corps Medal for Heroism,” he recalled. Another high point in his service was shortly after 9/11 when he was deployed to Kosovo, then Iraq in response to the attacks. He was a part of the group that took Baghdad, and Iraqi troops under his command captured then Iraqi Finance Minister Hikmat al-Azzawi.

“I was pretty proud of that; it was an eye-opening experience.”

Even though they were in different branches, both father and son served several years at the same time. Stainbrook highlighted that his dad usually gets the final word when it comes to service.

“He’ll always say he got more years in than me because he had 42 and I only had a total of 31.”

Stainbrook’s law enforcement career included tima at the Los Angeles Police Department, where he also worked for 17 years. After that, he worked in San Diego, California, where he ultimately became the chief. He then moved to Beverly Hills after that, which is where he serves as Police Chief today. A significant portion of his military service and police service were at the same time, but he has since retired from the Marines.

Fitness is a Common Denominator

Fitness has been and still is a big part of Stainbrook’s life. He described himself as an active kid, but he was skinny. He saw the classic Charles Atlas ads in comic books and was inspired to buy his own weight set when he was 13. He also played football and competed in fencing before joining the military at 17.

“What I learned about the military was that there was a culture of fitness and being in shape,” he recalled. “You want to look good in uniform.”

That fitness culture may be why he felt so comfortable with his police career, and he tried to build on that culture in all the places he traveled and worked. One example he shared was the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay, a 120-mile foot race from Baker, California to Las Vegas, Nevada. Stainbrook was on the LAPD running team and competed in that event for seven years. He also stayed inspired through a poster that was displayed in the gym he trained at.

“It was a picture of a guy in prison lifting, and it said ‘he’s working out. Are you?’ You knew you were going to see these parolees and criminals on the street, and they would get jacked.”

Stainbrook shared that members of his unit would train together and hold each other accountable to be their best in case they came across any criminals or gangs on the streets. The best way to get ready was to stay ready.

“We went and lifted together every day before we went out.”

Stainbrook had no issues maintaining his commitment to improving himself. Training has become a part of who he is, and he likes to keep it interesting by doing varied activities and challenges. He found that he did very well with pullups, which he calls “the best exercise ever.” He regularly hits the weight room and runs, but pullups and pushups are staples that he places high on the priority list.

Stainbrook said, “Pullups are the most ergonomically effective exercises, followed by pushups. I still do those as much as I can in my workouts.”

Stainbrook and his officers don’t have to travel far to train. They get their workouts done in their own gym, which Stainbrook has been able to improve on thanks to the Beverly Hills Police Foundation, which is a nonprofit that helps improve the quality of life for officers and their families. This foundation allows the community to support their efforts, and Stainbrook feels it has made a big difference both with fitness and education.

“We also do educational grants to employees because we are big believers in education,” Stainbrook explained. “So, employees and their families can get a grant to get a degree, Master’s, or even a Doctorate.”

A New Generation of Stainbrook in Service

Stainbrook shared that his son was in bootcamp with the Marines and graduated on Sept. 6, 2024, making him a third-generation servicemember. Time will tell if he exceeds the years of service that his father and grandfather put in, but during a time when recruitment in the military has been down, Stainbrook hopes others join his son in honoring their country through service.

“I think everyone that goes through a career in public service, they are satisfied at the end of it because of what they did and how they did it.”

If you want to consider service in your future and happen to be in the Beverly Hills area, you can learn more about the Beverly Hills Police Department and apply to join at their website.

Chief Stainbrook’s Hack to Master Pullups

Pullups are a love/hate exercise. Many people would love to be great at them, but they also hate the work it takes to get good at them.

Fortunately, Chief Stainbrook has a way that will help you get better at them one day or rep at a time. He calls this strategy Pyramid Pullups, and it is actually great for the entire upper body.

“Do one pullup, then go down and do two pushups, and keep going until you need to rest,” Stainbrook explained. “If you can do 10 pullups and 20 pushups, then pyramid down, you’ll get your 20 pullups in the Marines Corps really easy.”

M&F Senior Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this article.