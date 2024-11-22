On a late September afternoon in Huntington, WV, John Cooper and the rest of his bandmates in the popular group, Skillet, were holding a meet and greet event before their concert that evening. It was during this event that a fan shared his 90-pound weight-loss journey that included lots of running. The fan disclosed that many of Skillet’s songs are on his playlist, and he wanted to thank the band in person for the inspiration and motivation he credited them for.

“That’s awesome,” said Cooper. “That’s what it’s all about. I love that.”

John Cooper went on to acknowledge the fan during the show that night as well. Cooper personally felt a connection with him because he is an avid runner himself. It is a way to help him stay locked in mentally and prepare for tours or album releases. This year in particular has been a busy one for him.

Cooper said,” We’ve worked really hard this year because we had to finish our record, toured Australia, Japan, and Canada, came back to the U.S. to play our butts off, my daughter got married, and we moved—all in a six-month period.”

Cooper acknowledges that like many other people, he is not perfect and is apt to eat some extra portions occasionally. However, he never lets himself get too far away from a comfortable weight. Cooper does want to be at his best when a new record is coming out or the band is on tour, or in this case both. He commits himself to get in shape for his fans as much as he commits his voice to hits like “Hero,” “Monster,” or one of Skillet’s latest songs, “Unpopular.”

“We have photo shoots, video shoots, and it’s time to drop those few extra pounds,” he shared. “However, it’s been a good summer for me to lean back into health.”

John Cooper’s Wellness Plan: Hard training and Clean Eating

To be clear, even though looking like a rock star is important, Cooper’s priority is simply being healthy for his family, band mates, and career. As great of a performer as he is, his best ability is availability.

“There’s too much to get done, and if I don’t take care of myself, it just isn’t going to get done.”

When those times come, Cooper has a simple strategy: eat clean and train hard. As long as he’s been doing this, the transition is a smooth one.

“The thing that usually kicks it off for me is when it’s time to stop eating sugar,” he explained. “I’ll still be working out a couple of times a week, but that goes up to around six times a week.”

John Cooper used to be big into P90X training, made famous by Tony Horton. He credited that program for helping him build muscle. Now that he’s 49 years old, he saves the intensity for the stage. That is why he feels running is better suited for him, especially when he is home. While many fans listen to Skillet, Cooper will put on classic hits from AC/DC, Metallica, and Kix. On days he needs extra intensity, he will throw in Five Finger Death Punch.

“I love to run. It’s my favorite,” he says. “And I listen to metal while I run. I also love doing T25 by Shaun T. It’s in my routine on tour. I’ll do them five to seven times a month because you don’t need weights. A lot of it’s interval and bodyweight training.”

The running and interval workouts like T25 or Insanity serve Cooper best because he saves his time on tour for interviews, meet and greets, and rehearsals. Finding a gym in every city is not the most viable option.

“I liked being strong but I didn’t feel as good onstage. I feel better now that I am lighter thanks to running, and I do yoga as well.”

Skillet’s Revolution

Staying in great shape has been a big reason why Cooper’s been able to perform as well as he does for as long as he has. Skillet has been rocking out stages around the world for nearly 30 years, and they aren’t slowing down anytime soon. Their latest album, “Revolution,” showcases their classic sound with modern songs that resonate with their audience. One song off the album that’s likely been added to many workout tracks is “Unpopular.” Cooper feels that this album is going to scratch the itch for many fitness enthusiasts.

“I’ve written songs that people keep telling me are part of their workout playlists, and that is a part of what rock music is,” he said proudly. “Showtime” is going to be another great lifting song.”

Skillet doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, and it won’t be long before they kick off another tour, prepare to work on another album, or find other ways to inspire fans around the world. In the meantime, Cooper will stay ready and keep optimizing his health because he knows it will serve him and those around him well.

“I want to be there for my kids and family when I get older.”

“Revolution” is out now. You can find out more about Skillet, the new album, and where they will be performing by following @skilletband on Instagram and logging in to www.skillet.com .

JOHN COOPER’S THREE TIPS FOR SUCCESS ON THE ROAD

Plan Ahead

There are many easier ways to eat, but Cooper feels staying in shape is worth the time to plan meals ahead and schedule workouts.

“I bring a bag of tuna that I can carry on the plane. It’s not that great, but it works. I may also have a protein bar.”

Chewing Gum

Sometimes, eating also solves boredom. Cooper found that chewing a piece of gum kept him from taking in any unnecessary calories. This simple hack, he says, has helped him keep control of his fitness.

“It may seem dumb, but for me, it works.”

Skip the Scale

If you see Cooper onstage, you can tell that he commits to be fit, and he personally doesn’t need numbers to validate that.

“As long as my clothes are fitting me like they should, then I’m not worried about it. I don’t let my life be ruled by things like that.”