The Oxford Dictionary defines the word “leader” as “the person who leads or commands a group, organization, or country.”

If you were to take a deeper dive into the qualities of a great leader, then words such as confidence, self-awareness, integrity, intelligence, resilient, and transparent may come to mind. Whether you want to use the technical definition or define a leader by the qualities, one solid example to reference could be the 42nd Naval Inspector General, Vice Admiral John Fuller.

Fuller has served over four decades in the United States Navy and serves as a measuring stick for the standards that those under his command strive for, and based on a first hand account, they appear to do so with the same commitment to personal excellence that he has for himself. In his eyes, leadership is based on a simple philosophy.

“Great leadership you emulate. Not so great leadership, you find ways for you to do it better. You always want to be the best, but sometimes you may need to tweak some things to make it better.”

Fuller also believes that leadership should not be created by fear, but rather by respect and core values so the people he is leading don’t want to let him down. He credits his leadership skills in part to his football days. The self-described Army brat and youngest of three boys played defensive end on the Naval Academy football team. Among the highlights of his football career were getting an unexpected interception in one game and his team defeating the then second-ranked University of South Carolina Gamecocks in what was considered a major college upset at the time.

“I think one of my biggest jokes was that in my senior year I helped Tim Brown win the Heisman Trophy,” he said with a laugh. The takeaways that he remembers most were not on the field. It was the whole Naval Academy experience that was preparing him for what was to come.

“The Naval Academy is not the Navy, but I went there to learn how to be an officer, get an education, and get some leadership training. I think some of that training happened on the football field. It was good preparation to be in the moment.”

From Playing To Serving

After receiving his commission in 1987, Fuller served on multiple sea tours and eventually in the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s staff. His efforts were recognized multiple times over with awards such as the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, and others.

Fuller assumed the duties of his current position in June 2021. According to the Navy website, the mission of the person in that role is “to inspect, investigate, and inquire into any and all matters of importance to the Department of the Navy.” When he first began his career, he didn’t necessarily have the goal of being a Vice Admiral or climbing the ranks to become the Naval Inspector General, but he did not set limits on himself, either. That lack of limits maximized the potential for what was possible for him.

“It was like high jump. I wanted to see what height I could clear,” Fuller stated. His mindset was regardless of where he was, he prepared to be ready physically and mentally for whatever was ahead.

“Whatever the rank is, I don’t think I’ve accomplished the greatest thing I’m going to do. That gives me hope for the future.”

Leadership Through Being an Example

Leaders like Fuller are certainly grateful for the honors or recognitions, but they know that being a leader is about more than the rank, office, or number of stars they wear. They must hold themselves to the highest standards possible. Even though football was left behind after college, Fuller never gave up athletics and fitness. He found other ways to train, perform, and keep himself in great shape. His next birthday will be his 60th, but he does not look or feel anywhere close to that age, and fitness gets a lot of credit for that. While a specific run time or weight lifted are worthy goals, Fuller advised that thinking long-term is very important now and later.

“Being a guy in shape at 60 is a gool goal to have. It’s also nice not being sore because I do the right things.”

His Message To Those Considering Service

Fuller’s Navy career has more yesterdays than tomorrows, and he is looking ahead to retirement and what possibilities await him in the future. That means a new generation of Americans will be wearing the nation’s cloth and doing their best to preserve freedom. An estimated one percent of Americans serves in the military, and there is a strong focus on looking for those heroes in waiting. Fuller offered words of wisdom for the people that are considering the military and service to country as a possibility. They should prepare now and be ready for anything. That means being at your personal best and being ready to contribute to something bigger because those you will be surrounding yourself with others who are preparing to do the same.

“Caring about something beyond yourself matters. The most heroic acts were all done out of loyalty and respect for someone else. To be in a group that would potentially be so willing to lay down their lives for someone else, that is a really cool group to be a part of.”

Part of that preparation includes fitness and staying in shape. Whether it is standing watch for hours at a time or moving at a quick pace when the situation calls for it, there are different forms of physical fitness that come with the job, and Fuller suggests that making sure you are making that personal commitment now will pay dividends later.

“It takes a different kind of toughness,” Fuller explained. “If you’re fit, then you’re going to be mentally fit and better engaged with what is going on because you’re not worrying about yourself.”

Not worrying about yourself and focusing on those around you is a key to being a great leader, and Fuller feels that a great leader is being a great example, whether you are in the military, an athlete, or following any other passion you have.

“I’d like to do the things that if I was leading myself that I would follow.”

M&F Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this article