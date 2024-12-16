WWE’s edgy “Attitude Era” produced some pretty tasteless moments, but one beauty that always seemed to rise above the wild west atmosphere and exude class in this larger-than-life industry was Stacy Keibler. While the model-turned-grappler sent pulses racing in the 90s with her stunning good looks, not to mention those phenomenal legs that seemed to go on for days, the star is also intent on keeping her own pulse rate high, as she recently shared on Instagram much to her fans delight.

“It’s not just about staying fit — it’s about unlocking your inner strength and living your best life,” wrote Keibler for her 571,000 followers. “The blonde bombshell, now in her 40s and still fighting-fit, was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame in 2023 and also set the stage alight back in 2006 by strutting her stuff on Dancing with the Stars, where judge Bruno Tonioli nicknamed her the “weapon of mass seduction.”

In the gym, however, the former bodyslammer is all business. “Never underestimate the power of moving your body every day,” she enthused in her IG video caption. Keibler’s motivational montage included stretching, weighted sled runs, skipping, bodyweight exercises, Pilates, free weights, and boxing.

Stacey Keibler Kills her Latest Workouts

It’s clear that Keibler loves to make the most of every day, and when asked by a fan about her training preferences, she answered “I like strength training and Pilates (with boxing for cardio).” This seriously active girl has also shared a love of Pickleball in the past.

“This is your reminder to stop scrolling and move your body for 10 minutes,” the star encourages her followers. “Stretch, a brisk walk, or dance to your favorite song —just get that blood pumping!” Challenge accepted!

Follow Stacy Keibler for more health and fitness inspiration on Instagram.