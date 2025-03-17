Tommaso Ciampa is known to WWE fans as one of the most ripped wrestlers on the circuit, but as the gifted grappler proved in a recent Instagram post, staying in fighting shape is all about prepping for success — even during long international tours. Recently he shared his must haves for making all those far-flung towns.

“Gonna be a pretty long day of travel,” shared Ciampa with his 400k-plus Instagram followers on March 12, as he packed his bags for the Road to WrestleMania Tour that has legs in the U.K. and Europe. His journey began with a 3-hour flight to Newark Airport, where he would be stuck in a six-hour layover before an eight-hour flight to Spain. “It’ll likely be about 18 hours of travel from home to hotel,” explained WWE’s “Mad Man,” who, along with Johnny Gargano is a tag-team champion.

Whatever your thoughts on pro wrestling, there has never been any question that these performers are highly trained professional athletes. And, while long travel days would have many of us hitting the airport bar, fine specimens like Ciampa pack their bags for success instead.

How Tommaso Ciampa packs his travel bags for success

Chicken thighs, rice cakes, and fruit for flights or layovers

Zip-locked bags of individually packed greens, fiber, vitamins and supplements including creatine, HMB, glutamine and BCAAs.

Post workout meal: 1 Ready to drink protein shake and 1 pack of rice cakes

1 Ready to drink protein shake and 1 pack of rice cakes Before bed snack: Peanut butter and protein shake

“For these trips, I like to pack one protein shake and one pack of rice cakes, per day for my post workout meal,” says the Boston born bodyslammer. “I pack all my usual supplements; greens, fiber, vitamins and minerals, creatine, HMB, glutamine and BCAAs — 6 zip-lock bags of each. Then I pack peanut butter and six servings of protein powder for my before bed snack. I buy fruit on the road.”

The benefit of Ciampa being so organized is that it removes the need to snack after workouts, or before hitting the sack. With his main meals covered by WWE on international trips, pre-deciding on what he will consume between meals keeps him consistent with his calorie intake rather than falling into the fast-food trap. “And fortunately, on these international trips, the company (WWE) typically caters for 3 meals per day,” confirms Ciampa. “And they usually have healthy options like oatmeal, boiled eggs, meats, fish, fruits, veggies, and rice. So, I bring my food scale and make up the rest of my meals on the go.”

How Tommaso Ciampa stays ready for the challenges of travel

“For my carry-on bag, I like to pack a bunch of chicken thighs, pre-measured, rice cakes, and again I can buy fruit and water at the airport during my layover. That’s the essential for foods,” says the wise wrestler.

But if you thought his bags were not already bursting at the seams, it appears that nutrition is not the only thing on Ciampa’s rock-hard noggin. The WWE Superstar also carries weightlifting shoes and versa grips, and shares that he uses the RP Hypertrophy App for winning workouts. “I can usually find nice gyms overseas… typically better equipment than in the States,” he says. “So, I can make adjustments as I go with my routine.” Ciampa has a passion for weightlifting, and recently talked to M&F about his love of the “Earthquake Bar” for epic lifting.

