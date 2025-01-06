Pro wrestling fans, old and new, are in for a bumper start to 2025 as the world’s biggest wrestling promotion gets in the ring with the world’s most popular streamer. Here’s what to look out for as WWE Raw premiers on Netflix. Last year, WWE announced that it would be putting a strangle-hold on its own streaming platform and counting-out many of its traditional television rights deals in favor of getting in the ring with a new dominant tag team partner: Netflix. The deal, reported to be worth around $5 billion dollars over five years, officially kicks off on Jan 6, and will expose WWE to its new home’s 280-million-plus subscribers. With a shiny new Raw logo unleashed, and an epic new theme tune expected, here are 5 talking points that have us ready to rumble:

You can see Cena on January 6

It’s official, the “You Can’t See Me” star will be on full view as he makes his first stop on his farewell to WWE action tour on Raw, at the Intuit Dome, in Los Angeles. Cena, a 16-time world wrestling champion has said he will hang up his cap in 2025, making this appearance a must see.

There’s a huge card to look forward to

WWE has gone all out to make sure that both regular and inquisitive new viewers catch all the action. To that end it has put a stellar card together for its Netflix debut. As of writing, the lineup looks like this:

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a “Tribal Combat” match

Liv Morgan (WWE Women’s Champ) vs. Rhea Ripley

Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

Logan Paul to make his WWE return

“The Maverick” who has taken to pro wrestling like a duck to water has not been seen in a WWE ring since SummerSlam when he lost the United States title to LA Knight. With his appearance on Raw now official, Paul could be looking to challenge Knight to a rematch, or perhaps throw his hat into the ring and declare his entry into the 2025 Royal Rumble.

The Rock has confirmed he will roll into Raw

With movies like Baywatch and Red Notice already on the platform, DJ’s role on the board of TKO, the parent company of WWE, was surely an important factor in bringing the wrestling juggernaut and Netflix together. He also has a huge score to settle with the company’s current Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes. Excitingly, ‘The Great One’ has now confirmed his appearance on the groundbreaking show. Via Instagram, the third-generation pro wrestler dedicated his involvement to his grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia, his grandmother, Lia Maivia and his dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, “and my ancestors who have ALL paved the way.” No doubt The Rock will be looking to lay the smack down on Monday night.

Travis Scott will perform on WWE Raw’s Netflix premiere

Travis Scott, who has had four number-one hits in the United States is taking his chart dominance over to the wrestling world where he is expected to perform during the live show. It has also been announced that the hip-hop star has created the new theme tune for Raw.

The WWE and Netflix partnership certainly ushers in a new era for WWE fans, with the debut of live weekly programming unfolding 52 weeks a year. Beginning in January, this is the first time in the show’s 31-year history that it will be available to stream live. Additionally, Netflix will bring WWE’s electrifying content to audiences outside the US, including SmackDown, NXT, and events such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.

It all kicks off when Raw premieres on Netflix, live this Monday, Jan 6 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. In the UK, the show will air live at 1am GMT so check your local timings.

