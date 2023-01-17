Drew Pailin is the senior director of digital innovation and ecosystem at Gatorade. And don’t worry if you don’t know what that job title means because M&F’s chief content officer and host of M&F Reps, Zack Zeigler, sure didn’t.

Turns out, the gig involves a lot of moving parts but also comes with cool perks. How many of us can say we worked out with the NFL’s Watt Bros. — J.J., T.J., and Derek — on company time?

Palin and the Gx team recently finished a massive overhaul of the GX app. For those who don’t know, it’s a free training tool with workout programs, videos, and personalized recommendations with science-backed data meant to help future athletes, current athletes, and people who want to tear themselves off the couch and do athletic things to improve their performance.

Yes, Gatorade has partnered with us to get the word out about their Gx app, but honestly, we’re excited to do so. From YouTube to Instagram to the App store, there’s no shortage of bad actors who care only to take your money while delivering you sketchy instructions.

The Gx team consists of a very talented group of health, fitness, and sports enthusiasts, coaches, and scientists from the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI) who focus on delivering science-backed information and personalized workout and nutrition suggestions meant to elevate performance.

Plus, it doesn’t cost anything but a little bit of storage on your iPhone or iPad.

Also, during the conversation, when we mentioned Eric or Dan, this refers to Dr. Dan Shaffer and Dr. Eric Freese, the lead programmer and principal scientist for GSSI, respectively.

This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.