10 Underrated Movie Fight Scenes You Need to See

Choi Min-Sik: Oldboy (2003)

Park Chan-wook's twisted thriller has a sick twist ending that will still get under your skin today. Choi Min-Sik plays Oh Dae-Su, a man who, after being inexplicably imprisoned for 15 years, is released and let back into the world. But he seeks to find out who put him away and why. Once he tracks down the prison where he was kept, Dae-Su engages in a fight with over a dozen men, armed only with a hammer and his fists.

Even after being pummeled by multiple opponents and getting stabbed in the back, he rages on like a maniac, but only for a short time. Like his enemies, he is winded, which makes the scene more realistic. In a single, 2½-minute shot that tracks down the corridor from the side, Chan-wook presents the brawl in all its ugly intensity. The most surprising part is that, even after breaking through the path of his opponents, Dae-Su goes after the last man standing before making his way to the elevator. He's got vengeance on his mind, and he will not be denied.