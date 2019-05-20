Concord Productions Inc./Golden Harvest Company/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis / Getty
Entertainment
10 Underrated Movie Fight Scenes You Need to See
There's nothing better than a good fight! Here are a few of the most memorable big screen fight scenes of all time.
Great action movies and fight scenes abound, whether you're into watching newer gems or bonafide classics. But amazing fight sequences often get buried in the never-ending stream of films available to us, even though many of these lesser-known works definitely deserve our attention. Most aren't from blockbusters either, because sometimes keeping it real means getting creative with constraints.
Here are 10 crazy (and generally underappreciated) fight moments from across the decades.
1 of 10
Gamma-Keystone / Getty
2 of 10
Archive Photos / Stringer / Getty
3 of 10
Concord Productions Inc./Golden Harvest Company/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis / Getty
4 of 10
Pool ARNAL/GARCIA/PICOT; Claude Medale / Contributor / Getty
5 of 10
Michael Ochs Archives / Handout / Getty
6 of 10
George Pimentel / Getty
7 of 10
Wonsuk Choi / Stringer / Getty
8 of 10
Anadolu Agency / Getty
9 of 10
Anthony Harvey / Contributor / Getty
10 of 10
Steve Christo - Corbis / Contributor / Getty