If you’ve been trying to get your fix of huge monsters duking it out on the big screen, you’ll be excited to know that the big boys are back in town. Godzilla and Kong will be forming the ultimate team in their latest movie; Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. And, if these epic trailers are anything to go by, the animation and knock-down, drag-out action looks insane.

Released on March 29, 2024, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire promises an epic allegiance between two of the silver screen’s most beloved behemoths, as Godzilla and Kong will act as the guardians of nature and the protectors of humanity against a hidden threat. The Legendary Picture’s cinematic universe is set to delve into the histories of both of these Titans, taking a dive into each character’s origins and exploring the mysteries of Skull Island.

The much-anticipated movie will be directed by Adam Wingard, who made Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021, and stars Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tree, also reprising their roles from the previous movie. “This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own”—reads a synopsis provided by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The trailers are proving to be a hit on the studio’s YouTube Channel too, where they have racked up more than 40 million views combined, with an overwhelming majority of likes.

“please never stop making these movies, lots of action and monsters, still makes me feel like a kid, god i love sci fi and Godzilla,” commented @TechieGaming.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of seeing Godzilla and Kong bust heads on the big screen,” wrote @TellItAnimated.

“There’s NOTHING more CINEMATIC than the MONSTERVERSE,” commented @user-mo5hh6gg2e

Indeed, the special effects look to be out of this world and both Kong and Godzilla look ripped and ready to go in these teasers. With Godzilla vs. Kong proving to be a monster hit, taking $470 million in worldwide box office sales, it will be interesting to see what kind of an impact this ultimate team can make in 2024. Check out the trailers for yourself.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hits Cinemas on March 29