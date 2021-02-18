The first trailer for the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat remake was dropped this week, and if you’re a glutton for martial arts and plenty of violence and fatalities, then this two-minute tease should whet your mayhem appetite for the movie’s April 16 debut in both theaters and HBO Max.

The reboot, directed by Simon McQuoid, once again features the cast of characters from the video game, including Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Raiden, Liu Kang, and Sonya Blade. It also features the debut character Cole Young, played by Lewis Tan.

Also starring in the new “Mortal Kombat” is Mehcad Brooks, who plays Major Jackson “Jax” Briggs. Brooks, who starred in the 2020 Tyler Perry hit “A Fall from Grace,” was a guest on M&F Reps, where he spoke about not only working with Perry but also about rejecting more than two dozen basketball scholarships to pursue acting.