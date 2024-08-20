Sylvester Stallone provided cable television with its the highest-rated series debut of 2022 when he starred in season one of the comedy-crime-drama Tulsa King, so it should come as no surprise that Sly, the undisputed king of sequels, is reprising his role as Dwight “The General” Manfredi for season two. Watch the trailer and find out what is known, so far, as relates to the premier and continuing plot of the hit Paramount+ show.

Fans of Season 1 will already know that Stallone portrays Dwight Manfredi, a Mafia member from New York City who falls out with fellow gang members and soon becomes a fish out of water in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As Manfredi gets to grips with a new environment and questionable escapades in order to generate cash, he finds himself torn between enemies old and new. And, spoiler alert, as season one closes, Manfredi is arrested in the final episode.

Fortunately, the success of season one meant that the Rocky and Rambo star was quickly signed up for a second outing and will be back to cause more chaos. The king is back!

‘Tulsa King’ Series 2: What we know so far

Stallone fans have been locked on the screen legend’s Instagram account, where he is known to provide frequent updates on projects. “Tulsa is his for the taking,” explained the star in a recent post, meaning that Dwight was likely to be released from jail in order to continue his “business” interests in Tulsa.

In fact, as the new trailer shows, Manfredi was released, but on a 3 million dollar bail, and has been charged with the attempted robbery of a federal agent. He pleads not guilty, and it appears that while he awaits trial, he plans to build an empire that he can eventually take legit. Along the way, Manfredi meets more rivals who are less than eager to give away ground however, and the promise of further insanity ensues.

“The thing is, things don’t really belong to people, unless they have the balls to take ’em,” asserts Manfredi, in the trailer that has amassed 3 million views in a matter of days, demonstrating the audience’s appetite for the shows return. Stallone has also revealed that scenes in series two were filmed with the participation of indigenous people who shared “sacred customs” for the show, adding to it’s authenticity.

When is Tulsa King season 2 expected to air?

Sylvester Stallone has confirmed via Instagram that Tulsa King season 2 returns to Paramount+ on September 15, 2024. (In the US and Canada). International markets will have a premier date of September 16.

Watch the trailer

For more updates from Sly himself, follow him on Instagram.