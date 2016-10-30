15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
For the first time ever, Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend, sponsored by Ultimate Nutrition, is available on Amazon Prime, bringing it to a global audience on demand. Hosted by Muscle & Fitness, Hers, and Flex magazine editor in chief Shawn Perine, along with IFBB bikini pro Amanda Latona and former IFBB pro bodybuilder Dennis James, the 2016 Olympia was the highlight of the bodybuilding year.
The weekend saw plenty of excitement as Phil Heath took his sixth Sandow trophy, James ‘Flex’ Lewis won a fifth straight 212 title, and six other champions were anointed the best in their divisions.
The Amazon Prime broadcast features not just the onstage action, but a glimpse at the Olympia expo, and exclusive coverage of the appearance of the world’s #1 film star, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson!
Go HERE to check out the action!