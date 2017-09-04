This year’s show is shaping up to be the biggest ever, with six-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath trying to defend his title over a loaded lineup of hungry challengers to win his seventh straight Sandow. Plus, Flex Lewis goes for his sixth straight 212 Olympia win, while Oksana Grishina (Fitness Olympia), Juliana Malacarne (Women’s Physique Olympia), and Jeremy Buendia (Men’s Physique Olympia) go for four, and Latorya Watts (Figure Olympia), Danny Hester (Classic Physique Olympia), and Courtney King (Bikini Olympia) try to defend their titles.

Also, the first-ever Amateur Olympia in the U.S. will be held September 14 at the Orleans Hotel and Casino Showroom. This landmark contest is open to NPC- and IFBB-registered competitors from across North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean, with two IFBB Pro League cards up for grabs in each division—bikini, bodybuilding, classic bodybuilding, classic physique, and men’s physique—for the overall winner and first finalist.

At the Olympia Expo, which boasts 500,000-square-feet of the Las Vegas Convention Center, health and fitness enthusiasts from all over the world can discover the latest in sports nutrition, try the newest workout gear, and meet superstar bodybuilding and fitness athletes, as well as celebrities like Hollywood mega-star Dwayne Johnson and others in person. With a record-setting 60,000-plus in attendance and more than 1,100 exhibitor booths last year, the Olympia Expo continues to grow as even more fans and brands are expected in 2017.

“Amazon is the world’s premier online retailer, and we couldn’t think of a better sponsor for Olympia Weekend,” said AMI Chairman, CEO, and President David J. Pecker. “Amazon has shown they are behind the sport of bodybuilding, and the fitness and wellness culture that has grown with it. Amazon will surely take Olympia Weekend to the next level, and we look forward to its continued involvement.”

Be sure to catch all the action onstage with the Amazon live webcast, which will be available at amazon.com/olympia2017 or on the Amazon Video app, of the IFBB Pro League Olympia finals, September 15-16, from Orleans Arena. For tickets and the complete event schedule, go to mrolympia.com.