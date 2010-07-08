It's almost last call for Month Two, folks! Voting for the second month of the SuperPump presents 2010 Muscle & Fitness Male Model Search Online ends July 15! We've had a tremendous turnout thus far!

Monthly winners earn a spot in the top 16-men finals at the SuperPump presents 2010 Muscle & Fitness Male Model Search. Take a peek at some of the top vote getters and get those last votes in and counted. At the end of our two-week voting period on July 15, the 10 men with the highest votes will be brought in front of our expert judging panel, who will then select two winners for the second month.

Here, in random order, are some of the top vote getters through the second month of voting:

Jeff L Jeff L

Scott S Scott S

Vesselin D Vesselin D

Tom A Tom A

Robbie S Robbie S

Mike P Mike P

Byron R Byron R

Tony L Tony L

Patrick M Patrick M

More importantly, each of the six monthly winners qualifies for the 16-men finals at the SuperPump presents 2010 Muscle & Fitness Male Model Search Championships during Olympia Weekend in Las Vegas on September 24 and 25. The winner of the 2010 Muscle & Fitness Male Model Search Championships will earn an exclusive photo shoot and a chance to appear on the cover of Muscle & Fitness Magazine! If you haven't already entered the Muscle & Fitness Male Model Search Championships in Las Vegas, the deadline is coming at you fast.

Your time to enter is NOW!

