Utilizing coffee as a pre-workout supplement is nothing new — it’s been a morning ritual for generations. However, a simple coffee preparation — in this case, cold brew coffee — has changed the game for coffee lovers (and athletes) globally.

Steadily gaining popularity in recent years because to its unique flavor profile, lower acid content, and performance-enhancing ability, cold brew coffee can now be found in many nutrition supplements from protein powder to pre-workout shakes.

Packed with a smooth, rich flavor, cold brew coffee is known for being gentle on the stomach and an excellent source of pre-training liquid energy.

Although cold brew coffee and a regular cup of Joe come from the same coffee bean, how they are processed produces two very different coffees.

So, if you’re new to the cold-brew crowd, here’s everything you need to know about this not-so-typical cup of java.

HOW COLD BREW COFFEE IS MADE

While traditional coffee relies on hot water to draw out the flavor and caffeine from coffee beans, cold brew coffee is made by steeping coffee beans or grounds in cold or room temperature water for 12 to 24 hours. This steeping method not only makes this cool cup of Joe less bitter than hot coffee but adds a smooth, almost sweet finish.

You can thank cold water for bringing out the best in coffee beans, making cold-brew coffee less acidic and bitter and easier on the stomach. The compounds in coffee beans that are often attributed to bitterness and other unfavorable flavors aren’t easily released in cold water, causing them to stay in the coffee grinds that get tossed away.

Hot water, on the other hand, draws out the acids and oils within the coffee bean, offering a higher acidity content which can cause digestive discomfort.

So if you’re looking to enjoy your fasted cardio minus the acid reflux, cold brew might be your new best friend when it comes to pre-workout energy.

CLEAN & READY-TO-DRINK COLD BREW COFFEE OPTIONS

Premade coffee can be loaded with sugar and other ingredients that you may not want in your cup (or body). Here are cold-brew options premade for your convenience with your health in mind.

Wandering Bear Coffee

What’s better than cold brew on tap?! Each glass of this extra strong, sugar-free cold brew equals two espresso shots and stays cool in your fridge for 30 days.

SIP IT: Organic Cold Brew On Tap (96 oz) – Straight Black – Wandering Bear Coffee

Bizzy Coffee

With 186 mg of caffeine per 8 oz., Bizzy cold coffee is micro-brewed for 18 hours, sugar-free, and organic.

SIP IT: Dark Roast | Ready-to-Drink | 48oz – Bizzy Coffee

Blue Bottle Coffee

This bold, deep-flavored cold brew with chocolate notes is organic and comes in 8oz. single serve convenient cans perfect for cracking a cold one right before a sweat-sesh.

SIP IT: Coffee Roaster – Brewers, Subscriptions & Brew Guides – Blue Bottle Coffee

CALIFIA Farms

This ready-to-drink, unsweetened cold brew coffee is made with 100 percent arabica beans which host notes of blackberry, brown sugar, and cocoa.

SIP IT: Pure Black Blonde Roast Cold Brew Coffee – Califia Farms

SToK Cold Brew

This Colorado-based company uses only responsibly grown Arabica beans to gets its coffee’s unique flavor — all 10 of them. Each batch is steeped at lower temperatures than most cold brews for or a slow 10 hours, resulting in a smoothness that’s never bitter. for a dialed-in, one-of-a-kind

STōK smoothness that’s never bitter. It comes in a standard 13.7-ounce bottle or a giant 48-ounce mega brew. And if that’s not enough of a jolt, SToK also offers 40mg “shots” you can add to your brew or any other beverage.

SIP IT: SToK Cold Brew Coffee

COLD BREW COFFEE MAKERS

Cold-brew coffee makers are picking up steam for many reasons: it’s easy to make, the coffee stays fresh for several days, the strength of the coffee can be adjusted, and every day you’ll have cool, smooth coffee at your fingertips.

To brew your own cold coffee, simply add your choice of coffee beans (whole or ground) into a cold brew coffee maker, fill with water, and let the coffee beans steep for 12 to 24 hours.

If you wish to sip on a hot cup of Joe, simply heat up a single cup after brewing is complete.

Yorkshire 1 Gallon Coffee Maker

You’ll never run short on cold coffee with this one-gallon Yorkshire glass mason jar coffee maker. Equipped with a stainless-steel tap and metal spigot, you can sip to your heart’s desire.

BREW IT: Amazon.com: 1 Gallon Glass Coffee Maker – Wide-Mouth Authentic Mason Jar, Cold Brew Coffee Maker with Stainless Tap and Spigot Metal Lid Filters, 100% Leak-proof and Drip-free – NCCOFF87: Home & Kitchen

OXO Compact Coffee Maker

Perfect for those who wish to enjoy a fresh cup of cold brew every day, the OXO compact coffee maker brews 16 oz. of cold coffee per unit. With a patented Rainmaker lid that helps distribute water evenly, and a cork stopper that keeps your brew fresher, and longer, you can enjoy making your brew every day of the week.

BREW IT: Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker (oxo.com)

Primula Cold Brew Maker

This high-quality coffee maker is budget-friendly and makes six cups of cold brew coffee with each steep. This temperate-safe glass coffee maker is lightweight and dishwasher safe.

BREW IT: Primula Burke Cold Brew Maker, 1.6 Qt, Removable Brew Filter (primulaproducts.com)

Toddy Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Unlock the delicious flavors of your coffee beans with this classic coffee maker. This BPA-free unit is great for steeping not only coffee beans but tea as well.

BREW IT: Staycation Edition | Toddy Cold Brew Coffee (toddycafe.com)

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker

This easy-to-use coffee maker has earned well over four thousand reviews on amazon. Coming in strong (and smooth) with a non-slip handle and mesh filter perfect for keeping all coffee grinds where they belong.

BREW IT: Amazon.com: Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, 1 qt, White: Home & Kitchen

Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Reusable filters, BPA-free, temperature-resistant glass, leak-proof lid, and an easy-to-clean filter cap are just a few reasons this coffee maker needs to be in your fridge asap.

BREW IT: Amazon.com: Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker – 47 oz Iced Tea and Iced Coffee Maker and Pitcher w/ Glass Carafe, Filter, Funnel & Measuring Scoop – Black: Home & Kitchen