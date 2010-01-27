UFC middleweight champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva takes the cover of third issue of UFC magazine. Silva’s 10-fight win streak includes the longest title-run in the history of the UFC. While the soft-spoken Brazilian will never utter the words “greatest of all time” his record speaks for itself.

Inside the mag you’ll find Octagon girl Arianny Celeste in her hottest photo shoot yet and profiles on fighters like Brandon Vera, Octagon newcomer Rolles Gracie and heavyweight contender Cain Velasquez. We face off the 2010 Porsche 911 Turbo against the 2010 Mercedes SLS AMG. And Danneel Harris, star of Harold & Kumar, talks prison rodeos and picking fights at abandoned gas stations.