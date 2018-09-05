Rock Hard Challenge Winner 2018: Jason Mcbeath

THE VOTES ARE IN AND JASON MCBEATH IS THE 2018 ROCK HARD CHALLENGE CHAMPION!

Name: Jason Mcbeath

Age: 36

Starting Weight: 230 lbs.

Ending Weight: 218 lbs.

Height: 6'3"

Location: Biloxi, MS

Muscle & Fitness: What motivated you to take on the Rock Hard Challenge?

Jason Mcbeath: I did the transformation because I needed something to lift my spirits because I was going through a lot of trials and tribulations at the time. I was out of work for over six months and I wasn’t sure where my next meal was going to come from. Exercising was my go-to drug that kept me positive toward life. No matter what, it was always there to help me keep my sanity.

M&F: Did you make any adjustments to our recommended plan? If so, what else did you add to your workout and nutrition program?

JM: Muscle & Fitness provided great nutrition advice and a workout regimen, which I followed, but I've also been a trainer since 2007 and my knowledge and experience helped me push it further. As far as my diet, I used a high-protein, high-calorie diet to bulk and put on some size, and then the last week’s low-carb diet to start cutting excess fat. I also used a sauna suit to cut down water retention.

M&F: What was the most difficult part of the challenge for you?

JM: The hardest part was staying disciplined with the diet and staying determined to finish and win, but as a whole, the desire to work out and diet and go on was enough to keep me motivated. I’m also a spiritual person and God really helped me keep my mind at peace and stay disciplined.

M&F: How has your exercise and diet regimen changed since you completed the challenge? Do you hope to continue your transformation?

JM: Right after the contest ended, I ate what I wanted to celebrate. But I went right back to eating lean because I didn't want to go back to looking the way I did before.

M&F: What are your overall fitness goals?

JM: I would say to continue training to transform to become a Super Saiyan God and be in the best shape of my life [laughs]. Seriously, I’ve done modeling and expos in the past and I want to further my career in any type of exercise-based field whether it’s modeling, being a film extra, or entering fitness competitions. My next plan is to enter fitness competitions.

M&F: What advice do you have for other people who are trying to transform themselves?

JM: No matter what you are going through, exercise can break that barrier and help. I would say to those who want to start on their fitness journey: Know that it’s only you versus yourself. Know that “the spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak.” You can do anything you put your mind toward. Even if you are not where you want be right now, stay positive and keep grinding.