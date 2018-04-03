Brian Klutch

The 5 Healthiest (and Best-tasting) Sports Drinks, Ranked

Which sports drink tastes the best? And which one is best for you?

Sports drinks—which replenish sodium and potassium (aka electrolytes) lost through sweat—are a clutch choice when your workout exceeds an hour and you’re leaking buckets, according to Jennifer Agustines, R.D., of Tampa, FL. Otherwise, skip the extra calories and stick with water.

As for taste, M&F staffers sampled and rated five of them from 1 (gross) to 5 (delicious). Here’s what they said.

1. Powerade

M&F TASTE RATING: 3.67

This one edged out Gatorade to win the taste test. “Definitely delicious,” says digital copy chief Andrew Corselli. “Tastes a bit like Hawaiian Punch.” But Agustines wasn’t crazy about its additives and “sketchy ingredients,” like high-fructose corn syrup.

2. Gatorade

M&F TASTE RATING: 3.50

Staffers liked the OG of sports drinks. “I could enjoy this after an endurance workout,” says digital editor Brittany Smith. “Not too sweet.” The dietitian wasn’t overly impressed, though. “All in all, Gatorade is pretty much the same as Powerade,” Agustines says.

3. Bodyarmor

M&F TASTE RATING: 2.67

“Tastes a lot like apple juice,” says editorial assistant Rose McNulty. “It’s not as in-your-face fake as a lot of sports drinks are.” The dietitian liked it, too. “This one seems pretty clean,” Agustines says. “The coconut water is a nice addition.”

4. Vitaminwater Active

M&F TASTE RATING: 2.67

Staffers compared this one’s sweet taste to cotton candy, Life Savers, and “melted Jolly Ranchers.” Meanwhile, the dietitian loved it. “It doesn’t have any artificial ingredients, and it has a good breakdown of electrolytes,” Agustines says.

5. KRA

M&F TASTE RATING: 2.42

Most staffers found this newcomer’s taste less than stellar. “Very watery,” notes designer Cynthia Ng. “Weird aftertaste.” On the flip side, the dietitian really liked it. “Simple and clean,” says Agustines. “It has all organic fruit juices and nothing weird in it.”

