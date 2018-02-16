9 Tools to Help You Recover Smarter and Make Serious Gains

Any fitness fanatic knows that when it comes to making progress, sticking to a recovery routine is just as important as sticking to your workout plan if you want to get bigger and stronger (after all, you can't get a good workout in if you're constantly injured or have a limited range of motion). And while taking basic steps like warming up properly or stretching can help, sometimes you just need a little bit more.

Another way to improve mobility, become more flexible, and prevent injury is self-myofascial release, or massaging your own muscles. You probably already knew that, and we bet you even have a foam roller to prove it. But even that's not the end of the road when it comes to maximizing muscle recovery and making serious gains. There's an endless sea of methods to facilitate muscle recovery, and even more tools to do it, so we've narrowed down some of our favorites.

Click through for some of the best recovery tools to keep you on track to a perfect physique.