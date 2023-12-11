Christmas is vastly approaching which means it’s time for you to spoil yourself with new compression shorts or at least put a pair or two on your Christmas list.

For all-level athletes and gym-goers alike, compression shorts are a must-have.

The stretchy yet supportive underlayer wicks moisture and keeps you dry during the toughest of workouts; providing everything an athlete needs to get the job done.

Not only do compression shorts improve blood circulation, but they also help protect against chafing, reducing irritation and increasing comfort.

With that, this compression selection will meet all of your supportive ‘under wear’ needs, allowing you to bring your best game to your favorite fitness activity every day.

PACTERRA Athletics ¾ Length Strider Compression Tight

Constructed with an anti-chaffe design and Swiftlong fabric, these moisture-wicking shorts are designed to keep you dry, supported, and moving freely during the toughest of workouts.

$52.00 at, PACTERRA

Champro Lightening Compression Full Length

For days when you want full-length support, these compression pants provide all-day compression and support, while providing a secure, comfortable, moisture-wicking experience.

$22.99 at, League Outfitters

DSG 7” Compression Shorts

Designed with SECOND Skin technology and comfort stretch material, you’ll experience a next-to-skin, personalized feel as you stay supported and dry.

$22.00 at, Dicks Sporting Goods

Compression Short

Crafted with Premium Italian quick-drying fabric and a Lux no-pinch waistband, the high-quality compression shorts are equipped with permanent anti-odor treatment and a contoured fit for maximum range of motion.

$54.00 at, TEN THOUSAND

TECHFIT Training Short Tight

Experience support with every step as the Techfit Technology provides a sleek and compressive feel allowing you to keep moving, distraction-free.

$23.00 at, Adidas

Roadbox Compression shorts (3-pack)

Crafted with 4-way stretch, sweat-wicking fabric, the smooth and ultra-soft material provides extreme comfort with very little weight restriction.

$25.99 at, Amazon

Men’s Compression 6” Short

Designed with Double Dry Technology to keep you cool and dry, the six-inch inseam paired with 4-way stretch fabric provides excellent range of motion and support in and out of the gym.

On sale at $19.99 at, Champion

Men’s Heat Gear Message Compression Shorts

Equipped with Heat Gear fabric to keep you cool and dry, the strategic mesh panels in these compressions provide ultimate ventilation allowing you to stay cool and move freely.

$35.00 at, Underarmour

Mizuno Frequency Compression Short 8” Seam

The MIZUNO BIO GEAR and MIZUNO DRYLITE® technologies allow you to train with confidence while keeping uncomfortable chaffing and restricted movement at bay.

$29.95 at, AV All Volleyball

Hanes Sport 9” Compression Short

The ample spandex in these supportive compression shorts provides a snug compression fit while the Cool DRI™ technology dries fabric faster for maximum comfort.

On sale for $15.00 at, Hanes