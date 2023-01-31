Smart products are sweeping the nation as more people look for devices that allow them to put less effort into daily tasks (cue the smart vacuum!) And due to their steady rise in popularity, smart products have now become easier to navigate and less expensive – good news for those who aren’t tech-savvy.

From window shades that open at a designated time, to a smart scale that links to your phone, these devices put an interesting twist on your everyday activities. Plus, with smart trash cans that basically take the trash out themselves, you’ll have more time for the gym!