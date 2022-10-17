One of the career aspirations of American tennis star Taylor Fritz was accomplished earlier this month when he won the Japan Open.

Fritz claimed his third title of the year and moved into the Top 10 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. He became the first American player to break into the Top 10 since 2017. Making the win and accomplished milestone more impressive is that Fritz was fresh off of a week-long quarantine in South Korea after contracting COVID-19. He arrived in Tokyo on the day of his first match.

Ahead of competing in the Stockholm Open this week, Fritz unpacked his training gear for Muscle and Fitness and dished on the importance of training and supplements along with sharing some of the great tennis gear and recovery equipment he carries with him at all times as he looks for a fourth win in 2022.

NikeCourt Dri-Fit tennis polo (red)

I always keep an extra shirt with me when I’m practicing, because my training can get intense, and I want to be able to freshen up before I continue my day.

$48, Nike.com

Bag of mixed nuts (almonds and cashews) with chocolate

A mix of almonds, cashews, and chocolate is my favorite pick-me-up snack during busy days because it’s flavorful and helps keep me satiated.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Protein Shake

I have been a long-time fan of Optimum Nutrition’s protein powder and their new Gold Standard Protein Shake is ready to drink for any easy protein source to help me recover and refuel.

$29 for a 12 pack, Optimumnutrition.com

Head Tour XT tennis ball

Clearly an essential must-have in my gym bag, tennis balls can go through wear and tear quickly, so I’m sure to keep my bag stocked every day. These are my go-to, as they offer easy-to-control, enhanced accuracy, and extended longevity.

At retailers nationwide

NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro tennis shoes (black)

The NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro tennis shoes are incredibly reliable and help me perform to the level I need on the hard courts, day in and day out.

$120, Nike.com

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25

The Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 is an important addition to my gym bag that I use throughout the day to provide hydration, SPF, and antioxidants to combat the dryness and heat that comes from training outside.

$19, getjackblack.com

Blue stretching band

I never leave home without a stretching band, it’s essential in the recovery process and helps me open and deepen stretches leaving me feeling light and balanced.

$15, myrangemaster.com

Nike socks

Nobody likes to go through their day in dirty socks, so I always keep an extra fresh pair in my bag.

$18 (two-pack), Nike.com

Foam roller

Practice and training can take its toll on my body, but it’s easy to keep a foam roller in my bag to use after wrapping up practice to release any knots or tension I may have.

Charge Enterprise. Inc. Portable charger

I keep a portable charger in my bag so I never end up stuck with a low battery. During full days on the go where I’m usually away from an outlet, I like to make sure I can stay charged up.

Prices vary, Charge.enterprises

Nike tennis wristband (red)

These wristbands are a small but powerful item in my bag since they are super absorbent, keeping sweat from interfering with my grip on the court.

$8, Nike.com

Beats Pill speaker

One of the ways I keep up my mental energy is music, and what better way to hype myself up and keep me going than to blast a playlist through this speaker that’s small enough to fit in my bag but with a big enough noise to get me pumped up.

$125, Amazon.com

AirPods

And when I’m in a place where blasting music is maybe not the right move, I can throw in my AirPods and keep the motivation going or use them to wind down with something a little more chill like a podcast.

$249, Apple.com