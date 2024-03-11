On is stepping into the training sneaker market and has now released the “Cloudpulse.” The brand says that the shoe’s innovative technology separates it from other footwear in this space because it is inspired by the movement of a cardiogram. Let’s take a closer look.

On explains that the Cloudpulse is designed to give total stability while remaining flexible for different types of workouts. Available for both men and women, this lateral stability for side-to-side movements is made possible thanks to the company’s signature “Helion” foam, which also provides a “springy” feeling making them a great choice for stop-start style workouts such as HIIT.

For temperature control, the Cloudpulse is equipped with a breathable upper mesh and something called a “Speedboard” in the base, to support angular movement. The combination of flexibility and stability makes these shoes ideal for both weights and cardio says On, and if you want to support environmentally friendly products, the Cloudpulse’s upper mesh is made from 100% recycled polyester. In total these shoes are constructed from around 24% recycled content.

Who Would On’s Cloudpulse Training Shoes Suit?

The Cloudpulse is aimed at athletes in and out of the gym, designed for cardio, resistance training, and HIIT style workouts. There is a midsole drop of 8mm, constructed to push your foot forward to support a more natural mid/forefoot strike. On say that this shoe gives great energy return and offers “Missiongrip” multidirectional lugs in the tread to offer great grip on a range of different surfaces. The also brand says that fitting is true to size.

The Cloudpulse uses a standard lace-up system and is available in several colorways, priced at $149.99 direct form on.com.