Creatine has long been a staple for bodybuilders but has more recently been lauded for its cognitive benefits too. Still, creatine has been associated with a number of unsubstantiated side-effects such as muscle cramps and bloating. An extensive review looking into the safety of the supplement has concluded that risks of these side-effects are unfounded, however.

Originally marketed for its ability to improve strength and muscle mass, creatine, a naturally occurring compound that provides cellular energy is now found in a wide range of products including pre-workouts, brain boosters, and even hair products. Still, fears of its safety have remained, despite a raft of studies finding no serious threat. Now, a comprehensive review published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, led by D.r Richard Kreider of Texas A&M University has dispelled the doubters with some concrete evidence for the safety of creatine.

A Recent Systematic Review Concluded That Creatine is Safe

“When the body is stressed, like in exercise or under metabolic conditions like some diseases, creatine phosphate is needed to maintain energy in the cell, and therefore has a lot of protective and health benefits, in addition to the exercise performance effects that have been seen,” says Dr Kreider.

To prove its safety, Kreider’s review cross-referenced 685 studies where people had ingested creatine against 652 placebo studies, finding that “no significant differences were observed between the groups.” As far as side-effects were concerned, the review looked at 49 potential negative effects ranging from nausea and fatigue to muscle cramping and gastrointestinal (GI) issues. Experts even say that creatine can actually prevent cramping by helping the body to retain more fluid. No noticeable differences were seen in other side-effects including sleep disturbances, palpitations, or kidney related issues, meaning that creatine remains a safe choice.

How Much Creatine Should We Aim For?

While our bodies create around 1 gram of creatine per day, Dr Kreider recommends we should be aiming for 2 to 4 grams. “You only get about a gram of creatine per pound of red meat or fish, like salmon, so it’s expensive and takes a lot of calories to get a gram,” Dr Kreider explains. “This is why supplementation matters, especially for vegetarians or vegans who do not consume enough creatine in their diet.” To that end, quashing the myths around creatine side effects is an important step in getting people to improve their own base levels. As for athletes with performance-related goals, Kreider recommends supplementing 5-10 grams per day. Creatine is also important as we age as it can help prevent the loss of muscle mass and cognitive function. Creatine is even important in our youth. “In adolescents, low dietary creatine intake is associated with slower growth, less muscle mass and higher body fat,” explains Dr Kreider.

Kreider’s hope is that this new work on creatine, often the subject of misconceptions and misinformation, will boost the confidence of consumers. “There’s absolutely no data supporting any negative side effect anecdotally reported about creatine on the internet and in the media,” he says. “Creatine is safe, and it’s important for everybody, not just bodybuilders and athletes.”