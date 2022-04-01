Danny Grigsby Sets New All-time Raw Deadlift World Record

In September of 2021, Danny Grigsby set a world record for a raw deadlift, within the 140kg class, at WRPF’s “The Bucked Up Showdown” by lifting 970 pounds (440 kilograms). It was the second highest deadlift of all time, but Grigsby made it clear that his future goal was to smash the 1,000-pound barrier. It was an obstacle that he would demolish in February, at the 2022 USPA Virginia Beach Classic, when he deadlifted in excess of 1,003 pounds (455 kg), once again in the 140kg class.

With the stage set for the UPSPA’s Virginia Beach Classic 2, Grigsbsy moved down to the 125-kilogram weight class and exceeded his previous achievements by scoring a 1025.2-pound (465kg) deadlift on his third attempt. This lift marked the first time that an individual had raised over 1000 pounds during a raw deadlift at 125kg and was not only a new record for this weight class, but an all-time world record.

Griggs, who is a U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant, took to Instagram to comment on his performance. “Bench has always been my weakest lift,” shared the record breaker. “But I’m glad I’m starting to get over the mental barriers and starting to get better. I know I’m capable of more and I’m finally starting to show it.” You can see the epic moment and Griggs’ full statement below.

The Body Coach, Joe Wicks Honored at Windsor Castle

Fitness inspiration, and friend of M&F, Joe Wicks, was honored in his home country on Wednesday when The Body Coach was invited to Windsor Castle following his raising of millions of pounds for the UK’s struggling National Health Service. Among his many initiatives the fitness guru had provided free home workouts for YouTuber’s all over the world and is rightly adored globally for his simple and balanced approach to improving both physical and mental health. Wicks, who chatted with us recently was given an MBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) on the special day, by Prince William, for his services to fitness and charity.

“I can’t believe it,” commented Wicks to journalists before heading in to receive his award, but not before giving credit to his wife, who is pregnant with their third child. “What an amazing thing, a lovely thing. Nikki was in my ear during every single one of those workouts and I’ve always said it’s our MBE. We deserve it together.” Congratulations from M&F!

WrestleMania Week is Underway

WWE’s biggest week of the year has finally landed and Dallas, TX, is the location for pro wrestling’s version of the Super Bowl. The proceedings got off to a roaring start with the opening of the company’s huge merchandise store featuring exhibitions and superstar panels from Thursday, followed by WWE SmackDown and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, with a class led by the Undertaker, on Friday. In addition to other events that will take place over the next few days including NXT’s “Stand & Deliver” and Monday Night RAW, there’s no doubt that WrestleMania has become one of the biggest shows in all of sports and entertainment.

On Saturday and Sunday evening, the 38th Annual WrestleMania will take place at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T stadium, before an estimated record audience of more than 100,000 grapple fans. The main event sees a big grudge unification match for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s world titles, plus a guest appearance by the legendary “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and all the usual thrills, spills, and surprises that we have come to expect from the most “stupendous” event on the WWE calendar. Look out for some exclusive M&F content from Dallas. We can’t wait for bell time!