Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson has just completed an astonishing double in the world of strength sports. Not only did he smash his own record-setting deadlift, but the man they call “Thor” also claimed a Strongman Open title during the very same weekend.

The Icelandic warrior was in Birmingham, England, for the Strongman Open and Mutant Deadlift Championships 2025, and the former Game of Thrones star proved once again why he is fit to be called the king of strength sports. Björnsson marked his return to the Giants Live event, hosted at the Utilita Arena with an incredible performance in the deadlifting championship.

He’d previously set a world record in 2020 with 1,105 pounds (501 kilograms) but in July, 2025, he managed top that feat and raise 1,113 pounds (505 kilograms). Now, less than three months later, Thor broke his previous record again by deadlifting an incredible 1,124 pounds (510 kilograms) to cement himself as one of the greatest strongmen of all time, and the clear deadlift world record holder.

The big man made the best of Birmingham’s supportive crowd of around 7,000 fans, pulling the bar smoothly from start to finish. “Crazy how easy it felt,” said Thor of the experience via Instagram. “I honestly believe I could have deadlifted 530kg yesterday.”

Critics Hail Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson’s Performance

Of course, beating his own world record would not be enough for Björnsson. He then entered, and dominated the Strongman Open, completing five further events before an 8-point lead over Bryce Johnson gave him victory. During his previous record in July, heds taken his twelfth Iceland’s Strongest Man trophy, too.

“Was this the greatest performance in strength sports history?” asked the Giants Live Instagram account following Thor’s history making display. “No question,” responded a fan. “The greatest strength performance in history — by quite a large margin. Thor is the strongest man ever to have walked the earth.” Others were quick to point out the apparent ease with which Thor lifted the bar. “Eddie after 500 went straight to (an) ambulance. Thor pulled 510 and then won the whole contest,” wrote one follower. While another had a firm prediction for the future. “Thor has just put the strongman world on notice,” he commented. “He’s coming back for the WSM title.”

While Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson last won the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2018, he appears more than capable of winning again, some seven years later.

