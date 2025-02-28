Publicity for the new Masters of the Universe movie got into full swing this week as a glimpse of the new He-Man, Nicholas Galitzine made its way onto social media. Here’s what we know so far.

“Eternia is in good hands,” began an Instagram post on the official Masters of the Universe Instagram account of Feb 24, 2024. “Here’s your first look at @nicholasgalitzine as He-Man with the Sword of Power in the upcoming film #MastersOfTheUniverse.”

Fans of the much beloved muscle-bound hero will recall that the last live action Masters of the Universe movie starred Dolph Lundgren and was released way back in 1987. Unfortunately, that movie was both a financial and critical flop at the time, nixing the idea of a sequel and any further visits to Eternia on the big screen for decades.

Still, Lundgren’s outing has gained real popularity in recent years thanks to its retro greatness, and reboots of Matel’s action figures, the cartoon series, and comic books, have kept the big man alive and flexing. In December 2019, actor Noah Centineo told Jimmy Fallon that he was the next live action actor to carry the sword, but he was replaced by Kyle Allen, and then the original backers Netflix sold the movie rights to Amazon MGM. Last year, the studio cast Nicholas Galitzine as your new Prince of Power.

Who is the New He-Man, Nicholas Galitzine?

“After several months of intense training, I’m thrilled to share that we’re officially in production on #MastersOfTheUniverse,” confirmed the 30-year-old actor via his own IG account. “Our director Travis Knight has assembled the most incredible ensemble cast and created a stunning tapestry of Eternia and its surrounding world. I can’t wait for you to see more. More to come, but until then, here’s a sneak peak at the Sword of Power. By the power of Grayskull!” The cast is indeed stacked, with Jared Leto boning up to play Skeletor, Alison Brie set for another glow-up as Evil-Lyn, and Idris Elba taking the reigns of Man-At-Arms.

Excited fans were only teased a partial torso shot of Galitzine, but the actor, who was born in London, England, and has started in movies like The Idea of You and Bottoms certainly has his biceps bulging. Galitzine is also the first global menswear ambassador for fashion label, Fendi, and is the global fragrance ambassador for Emporio Armani.

When is He-Man, Masters of the Universe Coming Out?

With filming now in full swing, expect He-Man, Skeletor, and the gang to takeover cinemas from June 5, 2026.

To follow Nicholas Galitzine on Instagram, click here.