College football’s finest athletes may feel the urge to burst out a set of muscle ups or thrusters at this year’s NFL Combine — it may be their new gear providing the extended adrenaline rush.

NOBULL, recognized globally for its involvement with CrossFit and the CrossFit Games, announced this week a new partnership with the NFL, becoming the official Combine training partner of the NFL” as well as on-field supplier of apparel and headwear for the NFL Scouting Combine.

Starting next year, college athletes participating at the 2023 NFL Combine will be fitted with the latest apparel and accessories from NOBULL, which has been steadily expanding its athletic influence beyond CrossFit. Prior to this week’s announcement, New Era held the position as Combine apparel partner, which it held since 2021.

In addition to the clothing and accessory contribution, both the NFL and NOBUL will also partner up to create a new and advanced off-field prospect experience, including a warmup center and upgrades to the training and recovery centers.

Also this week, NOBULL, which just came off a successful CrossFit Games in early August, announced a massive NIL deal with Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. The brand will follow the Alabama quarterback — as well as several other CFB stars — throughout the 2022 season up to next year’s Combine.

The Boston-based brand already had a partnership with the New England Patriots and quarterback Mac Jones.

“NOBULL is a training brand for people who work hard and don’t believe in excuses, and this new partnership with the NFL perfectly encapsulates everything we stand for. To have the opportunity to provide these aspiring professional athletes with the chance to perform their best during one of the most important events of their lives is a landmark moment for us,” said NOBULL co-founder Marcus Wilson. “We could not be more thrilled to work with the NFL to develop this partnership and find new ways to support the incredibly hardworking prospects pursuing their dreams of playing in the NFL.”

Besides football and CrossFit, NOBULL also has established partnerships with the PGA Tour, PGA TOUR, and now the NFL. sells its footwear, apparel, and accessories through its own website, permanent and pop-up stores, as well as at numerous events. NOBULL has expanded its training offering into running, cycling, trail running, golf and tennis, and continues to expand into new categories every year.