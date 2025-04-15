Submitting our income tax information is not the way that most of us would like to spend our free time, but once you’ve completed the process, Planet Fitness hopes you’ll forget the financial stuff and favor a free massage and full body workout. Here’s what you need to know.

Through to Saturday, April 19, the gym chain is taking the terror out of Tax Day by offering an absolutely free HydroMassage to members and non-members alike. Subject to availability, you can redeem this offer at one of Planet Fitness’s 2,700-plus locations nationwide, with no strings (or hidden taxes) attached!

As a regular amenity for Planet Fitness “Black Card® members, HydroMassage offers a relaxing experience that can be used before or after a workout to relieve tight muscles or cool them down. The bed’s jets move up and down the body, delivering wave-like streams of heated water. Users can target specific areas, adjust the pressure, control the speed, and even pause on a desired section of the body for a personalized massage experience.

How To Get Your Free Planet Fitness HydroMassage

To receive your free session, visit your local Planet Fitness gym quoting this offer. “Tax season can be stressful, and we want to take some of that added pressure away by offering Planet Fitness members and non-members nationwide the chance to relax and rejuvenate with a complimentary HydroMassage,” says Brian Povinelli, who is the Chief Marketing Officer at Planet Fitness. “Our Judgement Free environment is the perfect place to take a break and enjoy the soothing benefits of a well-deserved massage during an often-dreaded time of year. We look forward to welcoming new faces and current members during the week.” (source of quotes and additional info – https://www.planetfitness.com/newsroom/press-releases/relax-and-destress-this-tax-season-with-a-free-hydromassage-r-at-planet )

If you are finding that your taxes are becoming a pain in the neck, then “HydroMassage offers a great solution for muscle soreness and fatigue,” says Paul Lunter, who is the CEO of WellnessSpace Brands. While the offer is open to non-members, there are a range of benefits to be had with the PF Black Card including the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge and access to the Black Card Spa® where you can find the HydroMassage and other wellness services. The company also touts that every Planet Fitness membership includes free fitness training with a certified fitness trainer and access to strength and brand-name cardio equipment as well as the free Planet Fitness App, featuring hundreds of on-demand digital exercises. PF say that the balanced mix of strength and cardio equipment ensures members of all fitness levels have everything they need to meet their fitness goals all in a comfortable, non-intimidating environment. Many Planet Fitness clubs are open 24-hours-per-day, for added convenience. Plus, all members have access to exclusive deals and discounts from top brands through its PF Perks program.

“Tax Relief” Planet Fitness Workout

To complement your relaxation experience, Planet Fitness has also created a special “Tax Relief Workout” designed to release tension and boost your spirits. Give it a try!

Tax Return Squat & Twist: Start with feet hip width apart, lower into a squat, then drive up through your heels into a trunk rotation that’ll help you twist away tax stress.

Start with feet hip width apart, lower into a squat, then drive up through your heels into a trunk rotation that’ll help you twist away tax stress. Refund Reach & March: Step out with one foot, reach high like you’re grabbing that tax refund, then celebrate with high-knee marches that’ll get your heart pumping.

Step out with one foot, reach high like you’re grabbing that tax refund, then celebrate with high-knee marches that’ll get your heart pumping. Audit-Dodging Jacks & Jabs: Perform 4 Jumping Jacks, then transition to Plyo Jabs—jumping forward while throwing punches that knock out financial stress.

Perform 4 Jumping Jacks, then transition to Plyo Jabs—jumping forward while throwing punches that knock out financial stress. Deadline Lunge & Kick: Step back into a deep lunge, then power up into a front kick to boot away tax anxiety. Your stress doesn’t stand a chance!

Step back into a deep lunge, then power up into a front kick to boot away tax anxiety. Your stress doesn’t stand a chance! Extension Side Lunge & Knee Tuck: Move laterally into a side lunge, then drive up bringing your knee to chest—perfect for when you need that filing extension.

Move laterally into a side lunge, then drive up bringing your knee to chest—perfect for when you need that filing extension. W-2 Bicycle Crunch & Skyrocket Jacks: Perform standing bicycle crunches to crunch those numbers, then transition to Plyo Jacks raising your hands to the sky.

Note: you must be 18+ to redeem the free massage.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and treat yourself to a HydroMassage from April 12 through April 19, click here.