As we age, even the most muscular physiques suffer from thinning skin, leading to wrinkles, bruising, and more frequent tearing. But fortunately for showing off our physiques, a new study is touting vitamin C for its potential for skin thickness and regeneration. Here’s what you need to know. The study, undertaken by Japanese researchers and published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, found that vitamin C can “thicken” skin by turning on specific genes that are geared up for cell growth. “Vitamin C seems to influence the structure and function of epidermis, especially by controlling the growth of epidermal cells,” explained Dr. Ishigami.

The skin is made of three layers:

Hypodermis (innermost layer containing tissue, fat, and sweat glands)

Dermis (middle layer containing nerve vessels and blood supply)

Epidermis (outermost layer, acting as a protective barrier)

By utlizing 3D modelling, the researchers were able to show that the beneficial effects vitamin C filtered through each layer of skin, increasing the epidermal layer’s thickness by boosting its levels of keratinocyte. This process, together with existing evidence that vitamin C offers antioxidant properties means that those who want to take care of their beauty while looking buff should take serious note. The study also revealed that vitamin C helps skin cells to regenerate by fixing errors in our DNA that are introduced by a process known as DNA demethylation. Vitamin C appears to promote skin renewal by triggering and clearing the genetic pathways that are involved with skin growth and repair, “making it a promising treatment for thinning skin, especially in older adults,” said Dr. Ishigami. So, you if you are looking just a little too ripped, you might want to consider your intake.

Results showed that after just 7 days, skin treated with vitamin C benefited from a thicker epidermis. By day 14, the inner layers were also thickening, with the outermost dead-cell layer becoming thinner, meaning that there was an enhanced turnover and a better environment for growth.

How much vitamin C should you take?

While the body does not create or store vitamin C, it is easy to consume plentiful amounts via a balanced diet or through supplementation. A guideline daily target of 75mg for women and 90mg for men should be easily accessible by eating vitamin C rich foods such as oranges, broccoli, peppers, and potatoes. However, heavy drinkers, smokers, and individuals who are on kidney dialysis should aim for an additional 35 mg per day say experts.With a recommended upper limit of 2,000mg recommended per day, you could experiment with a vitamin C dosage that is right for you, while noting that side effects such as diarrhea, headaches, or heartburn can be a sign of consuming too much. The study itself used topical vitamin C so if using a commercial serum, opt for a product that contains at least 10-20% L-ascorbic acid.

The take-home message? Whether you want to look great in a swimsuit, or flexing your biceps, the decline in our skin as we age can be addressed by vitamin C according to these new findings, potentially strengthening our skin, thickening it, and providing more elasticity. Now that’s a serious flex.