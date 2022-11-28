This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

M&F Chief Content Officer and Reps host Zack Zeigler speaks with the minds behind the recently revamped Gx App from Gatorade to discuss their mission: “Democratize sports science.”

What’s that mean? It’s basically a fancy way of saying that Gatorade curated a group of extremely smart and dedicated scientists, strength coaches, and creative minds to ensure that the revamped Gx App was a well-researched and info-filled reference tool that provided personalized training and nutrition programs for athletes of all skill levels.

Yeah, this is sponsored content, but seriously, the app has a TON of info and workouts, and it’s priced to move (aka, it’s FREE).

Think we’re BSing you? Hear what these fellas have to say about the years of work that went into creating Gx V2.0:

Eric Freese, MS, Ph.D., the Principal Scientist, Gatorade Sports Science Institute

Dan Schaefer, Ph.D.: Strength Coach & Gx Lead Programmer

Drew Palin: Senior Director, Digital Innovation & Ecosystem, Gatorade

