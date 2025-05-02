Marathon season in the United Stated plays host to more than 1,000 races each year as the great and the good get their sneakers on to cross the 26.2-mile finish line. But while famous locations like Boston and New York are often top of an athletes list of places to participate, a new study has crunched its own data to come up with the best list.

No matter your level of marathon expertise, whether lacing up for the first time or trying to smash an existing PR, it seems that some cities are just better set up for marathon racing. That’s why SIXT, a leading vehicular rental firm looked at everything from the number of local run clubs and sportswear stores through to which courses offer the best finish times.

SIXT explains that its methodology made use of MarathonGuide.com to identify the U.S. cities that will host marathons in 2025, along with their average finish times. To evaluate race-day amenities, they used Google to find the number of 4.5-star (user-reviewed) hotels, in addition to the number of running clubs and meetups in each city. Additionally, the study authors used Yelp to determine the number of sportswear stores and local attractions. Here’s how the top 3 marathon locations panned out.

1) Ocala, Florida

“Ocala tops the list as the ultimate marathon host city, boasting seven marathons in 2025—more than any other city we analyzed,” concluded the report. According to the researchers, Ocala offers a relaxed pace with an average finish time of 6 hours and 53 minutes, meaning that it’s an ideal choice for newbies. Location wise, there’s also plenty to do in your downtime, from kayaking with manatees in Silver Springs to exploring the city’s scenic trails or relaxing in Sholom Park.

2) Las Vegas, Nevada

“With six marathons scheduled for 2025, 65 local sportswear stores, and 240 attractions, runners and spectators alike will find plenty to enjoy,” say the experts. With the average running time for a Vegas marathon clocking in at a steady 5 hours, and an incredible finish line that sees the volcano at the Mirage hotel erupt as runners complete their run, what’s not to love here?

3) New York City, New York

“Although New York ranks third on our list, its marathon is one of the most iconic in the world,” explains the report. “While the city hosts just one marathon in 2025, its race-day energy is unmatched.”

There are 35 local running clubs and 171 sportswear stores in the area too, meaning that runners have plenty of possibilities when it comes to enhancing their performance on the pavement. Travelers from far and wide will also find top-tier accommodations in New York City, with 131 highly rated hotels in the area. Due to its enduring popularity, New York is known for its competitive nature and so this marathon has an average finish time of 4 hours and 31 minutes, making it ideal for experienced runners. Participants also get to race through all five boroughs before crossing the finish line and celebrating in Central Park.

So, whether you are looking to explore a new marathon for its local attractions or find a course that best fits your finish time, there are hundreds of potential destinations to explore. SIXT ranked hundreds of locations in its full report, naming Winter Park, Florida as fourth, Oakland, California as fifth, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as sixth.

For the full list, click here.