With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Marathon season is here—that thrilling stretch from early spring through fall when tens of thousands of runners worldwide gear up for 26.2 miles of grit, strategy, and personal triumph. Whether you’re chasing a Boston Marathon qualifier, running your first-ever marathon, or just trying to go the distance stronger and more innovatively, now is the perfect time to get serious about training with this marathon training plan.
This guide cuts through the noise and gives you a no-BS, action-ready plan to get you to the finish line feeling confident. From weekly mileage strategies to long run tips, strength training essentials, and a 16-week plan, here’s everything you need to train hard, recover smarter, and race your best.
Before running a marathon, you must build your foundation brick by brick. Laying the proper groundwork—your aerobic base, weekly mileage, and gear setup—is the difference between making it to the start line ready and struggling through training.
Your aerobic system is the engine that drives marathon success. Start slow and steady, focusing on time on feet, not pace.
Ideally, begin building a base 16–20 weeks before race day.
Weekly mileage:
Before you lace up and take off, don’t skip your warm-up. Warming up primes your muscles, wakes up your nervous system, and helps prevent injury—especially when you’re stacking on weekly mileage. A good warm-up bridges the gap between resting and running, gradually raising your heart rate and activating key muscles used in your stride.
Here’s a quick, efficient warm-up you can do before any run, whether it’s a long slow distance day or a high-intensity interval session:
Every run has a purpose. If you want to go the distance on race day, you need variety in your preparation. Here’s how each type of run is critical in making you a marathon machine.
Hitting the weights a couple of times a week can make a massive difference in your form, efficiency, and resilience when the miles start to stack up. Plus, resistance training is the best way to build injury resilience.
|Segment
|Exercise
|Sets x Reps
|Plyometric Power
|Alternating Lunge Jumps
|3 x 3 (each leg)
|Strength Superset A
|Hex Bar Deadlifts
|3 x 5
|Strength Superset A
|Dumbbell Push Press
|3 x 6 (each arm)
|Accessory Circuit
|Split Squat ISO Hold
|3 x 15 sec (each leg)
|Single-Arm Dumbbell Row
|3 x 8 (each arm)
|Half-Kneeling Dumbbell Chops
|3 x 15 (each side)
|Segment
|Exercise
|Sets x Reps
|Plyometric Power
|Skater Jump
|3 x 3 (each leg)
|Strength Superset A
|Front Squats
|3 x 6
|Strength Superset A
|Pull-Ups (Band Assisted)
|3 x 6-8
|Accessory Circuit
|Single-Leg Dumbbell RDL
|3 x 8(each leg)
|Split Stance Single-Arm Shoulder Press
|3 x 10 (each arm)
|Band Pullover Deadbug
|3 x 10 (each side)
Here’s your week-by-week roadmap. This sample plan is designed for intermediate runners looking to build strength, stamina, and confidence over 16 weeks. Tweak it to fit your level, but keep the bones in place.
|Week
|Mon
|Tues
|Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Sat
|Sun
|Weekly Mileage
|1
|Rest
|Intervals
|Easy+ Strength
|Mid-Distance
|Rest
|Long Run (6)
|Easy (3)
|~ 22 Miles
|2
|Rest
|Tempo Run
|Easy
|Mid-Distance
|Strength
|Long Run (8)
|East (3)
|~26 Miles
|3
|Rest
|Intervals
|Easy + Strength
|Mid-Distance
|Rest
|Long Run (10)
|Easy (3)
|~ 30 Miles
|4
|Rest
|Tempo Run
|Easy
|Mid-Distance
|Strength
|Long Run (6)
|Easy (2)
|~ 24 Miles
|5
|Rest
|Intervals
|Easy +Strength
|Mid-Distance
|Rest
|Long Run(12)
|Easy (4)
|~.32 Miles
|6
|Rest
|Tempo Run
|Easy
|Mid-Distance
|Strength
|Long Run (14)
|Easy (4)
|~ 34 Miles
|7
|Rest
|Intervals
|Easy + Strength
|Mid-Distance
|Rest
|Lon Run (10)
|Easy (4)
|~ 30 Miles
|8
|Rest
|Tempo Run
|Easy
|Mid-Distance
|Strength
|Long Run (16)
|Easy (5)
|~ 38 Miles
|9
|Rest
|Intervals
|Easy + Strength
|Mid-Distance
|Rest
|Long Run (12)
|Easy (4)
|~ 34 Miles
|10
|Rest
|Tempo Run
|Easy
|Mid-Distance
|Strength
|Long Run (18)
|Easy (5)
|~ 40 Miles
|11
|Rest
|Intervals
|Easy + Strength
|Mid-Distance
|Rest
|Long Run (14)
|Easy (4)
|~ 36 Miles
|12
|Rest
|Tempo Run
|Easy
|Mid-Distance
|Strength
|Long Run (20)
|Easy (5)
|~ 42 Miles
|13
|Rest
|Intervals
|Easy + Strength
|Mid-Distance
|Rest
|Long Run (16)
|Easy (4)
|~ 38 Miles
|14
|Rest
|Tempo Run
|Easy
|Mid-Distance
|Strength
|Long Run (12)
|Easy (3)
|~ 32 Miles
|15
|Rest
|Intervals
|Easy
|Mid-Distance
|Rest
|Long Run (8)
|Easy (2)
|~ 26 Miles
|16
|Rest
|Easy Run
|Rest
|Easy Run
|Rest
|Race Day (26.2)
|Rest
|~ 30 Miles
You can’t outrun a lousy fueling plan. Training for a marathon means dialing in your daily nutrition, mid-run fueling, and race week game plan so your energy stays strong when the wall tries to hit.
Training breaks your body down, while recovery builds it back up stronger. Neglect this part, and you risk burnout, injury, or plateauing just when you should be peaking.
Running is a very repetitive sport—you’re logging thousands of ground contacts every run, often with the same movement patterns and posture. If you’re not proactive, this can lead to tight hips, stiff ankles, and cranky calves over time. Mobility work is essential maintenance if you strive to perform.
This is where the magic happens. Tapering is where you begin sharpening the sword. You’ve already done the hard work. Now it’s about staying fresh and getting your mind locked in.
Even seasoned runners fall into these traps. Avoid these pitfalls to keep your training on track and race day smooth.
Marathon training is a grind, and that’s what makes it worth it. Whether you’re running Boston or chasing your personal victory lap, trust the process, listen to your body, and enjoy the ride. You’ve got this.