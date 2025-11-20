GLP-1 therapies designed to treat type 2 diabetes, and used as a popular weight loss tool, may have the potential to treat more than overeating as experts now believe medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro could help to crush other bad habits such as alcohol and substance abuse. A recent review, published by the Journal of the Endocrine Society has concluded that these medications, traditionally prescribed for glycemic control and weight management are emerging as a promising treatment for a variety of additions. Currently, those with alcohol and substance use disorders (ASUD’s) receive behavioural, motivational, and cognitive treatment, but the number of approved medications is somewhat limited. And yet, according to a 2023 National Survey of Drug Use and Health, approximately 46.3 million adults and 2.2 million adolescents between the age of 12 and 17 are afflicted.

How might GLP-1 Medications Treat Alcohol and Substance Use?

While drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are known for curbing an appetite for food, regulating hunger signals, experts now believe that some forms of obesity share biological and neurological traits with other addictions. “Early research in both animals and humans suggests that these treatments may help reduce alcohol and other substance use,” commented the reviews lead researcher, Lorenzo Leggio, M.D., Ph.D. “Some small clinical trials have also shown encouraging results.”

In terms of alcohol miss-use, one study has shown that low dose semaglutide reduced an individual’s number of drinking days. Opioid relapses were reduced, and the desire to smoke has also been curbed by experiments prescribing GLP-1 medications. “This research is very important, because alcohol and drug addiction are major causes of illness and death, yet there are still only a few effective treatment options,” added Leggio. “Finding new and better treatments is critically important to help people live healthier lives.”

If future studies can confirm these encouraging early signals, more people could be treated instead of falling through the cracks, and this is essential because it is estimated that fewer than one in four people receive treatment for ASUD’s due to barriers like clinical availability and the stigma around seeking help. With current treatments for addiction falling short, GLP-1 therapies, if approved, could soon be distributed to modulate a range of addictive behaviors by reducing our negative cravings.