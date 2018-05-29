Brian Klutch

5 New Training Shoes for Every Goal: Spring 2018

A dependable shoe is a training must-have. Here are five new options.

Brian Klutch
It's undeniable that shoes can make or break a workout. Whether you're lifting, running, or knocking out a CrossFit-style workout, wearing the right shoes makes all the difference.

We've rounded up some of our favorite pairs of spring 2018 to help you tackle any fitness endeavor, from running to squatting monster weight.

1. Under Armor Project Rock Delta

Good for: All-Around Training

When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is crushing sets in his secret gym in Los Angeles, this is what he’s wearing (we think), because it’s his shoe. And it’s light and supportive with a cushiony midsole.

$140; underarmour.com

2. Asics Gel-Nimbus 20

Good for: Treadmill Runs 

Featuring sci-fi-level technology from the Asics Institute of Sports Science, these adapt to your feet, creating a customized fit and a smooth, comfortable ride. When you’ve got these on your hooves, the treadmill doesn’t stand a chance.

$160; asics.com

3. Inov-8 Bare-XF 210 V2

Good for: CrossFit

This lightweight, minimalist shoe provides a natural feel when training in the gym or the CrossFit box. Plus, it’s covered in rubbery Rope-Tec protection, so you won’t lose your grip when you’re climbing ropes. (Assuming you’re into that type of thing.)

$110; inov-8.com

4. Reebok Legacy Lifter

Good for: Weightlifting

Say hello to your new squatting partner. This heavy-duty shoe has got a full foot wrap with overlapping straps and laces to lock you down, and its 3⁄4-inch heel height allows for optimal squat positioning. Expect PRs with these beasts.

$200; reebok.com

5. New Balance Hierro V3

Good for: Trail Running 

Take your cardio outdoors with these bad boys. The socklike collar provides a snug fit, and the massive, grippy outsole—made by legendary Italian brand Vibram—ensures you’ll have excellent traction on even the most rugged trails.

$135; newbalance.com

