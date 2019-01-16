Get the February 2019 Issue of 'Muscle & Fitness'

The February issue of Muscle & Fitness features the workout tips, muscle-building recipes, and motivation you need to sculpt your dream physique and hit your strength goals in 2019.

Our February cover star, David Morin, went from lying in a hospital bed in a coma just hours before his 41st birthday, to getting back to the gym stronger than ever. The German-born, Virginia-raised fitness model, who was featured in the Netflix documentary The Perfect Physique and Pain & Gain starring Mark Wahlberg, shares his total-body workout and the importance of proper breathing for peak performance. Plus, UFC legend Georges St-Pierre takes us through his crazy diet—and talks about a possible return to the Octagon.

Whether you're after a set of chiseled abs, bulging biceps, a double-wide back, or legs like tree trunks in 2019, we've got workouts for every goal. And in the spirit of bulking season, we provide you with some recipes for Austin-inspired tacos and winter-worthy stew, chili, and other bowls of goodness to help you bulk up the right way.

And since Muscle & Fitness teamed up with FLEX, you'll find even more training and diet tips to help you make serious gains in the gym. In this issue, we give you our top 10 “Mass Monsters” from the bodybuilding world, along with some hard-hitting workout routines that'll bring you closer to their level. You'll also find a 101 guide to squats, tips to keep your waistline in check from 2018 Mr. Olympia Men’s Physique champ Brandon Hendrickson, and an unfiltered interview with seven-time 212 Mr. Olympia Flex Lewis.

For the latest training methods, no matter where you are on the fitness spectrum, we've got it all right here in Muscle & Fitness and FLEX.