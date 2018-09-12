Get the October 2018 Issue of ‘Muscle & Fitness’

The October issue of Muscle & Fitness has all of the workout tips, muscle-building recipes, and motivation you need to stay in top shape this fall.

As the hype builds for the November 21 release of Creed II, we step into the ring with one of the movie’s stars, Florian Munteanu, who is set to carve a name out for himself as the villainous Viktor Drago. In our exclusive interview with "Big Nasty," the 27-year-old amateur boxer talks about getting into the right mindset for the part, his bond with Rocky IV star Dolph Lundgren (who is no stranger to the M&F cover), and the brutal workout that got him physically prepped to carry on the Drago legacy.

This issue also dives into a subject that’s impossible to avoid in the fitness world: steroids and performance enhancers. In "The M&F Steroid Encyclopedia," we keep you informed with an extensive breakdown of some of the most popular drugs and terms used in the bodybuilding community.

Looking to put on some size in time for Halloween? The October issue features five workouts that will transform your physique from Slender Man to mass monster (no bolt of lightning required).

Fall also means the NFL is in full swing, and for the tailgaters out there, we have six muscle-building recipes suited for any stadium parking lot around the country, including protein-packed chorizo tacos and a bacon and bean pot perfect for colder weather.

And since Muscle & Fitness now incorporates FLEX, you'll find even more workout and diet tips to help you make serious gains in the gym. This month’s issue includes workout tips from three-time Mr. Olympia Frank Zane, as well as an interview with Instagram-famous powerlifter—and voracious beer guzzler—Tom Finn.

For the latest training methods, no matter where you are on the fitness spectrum, we've got it all right here in Muscle & Fitness and FLEX.