Get the September 2018 Issue of 'Muscle & Fitness'

The September 2018 issue of Muscle & Fitness has all the workout and nutrition tips you need to maintain your summer shred as the calendar flips toward fall.

Want to start moving big-time weights like cover star and professional Men's Physique competitor Raymont Edmonds? You can start by following the explosive eight-week workout plan concocted by strength and conditioning specialist and professional Strongman Matt Mills. He proves that any commercial gym can be turned into a full-fledged Strongman training ground with the right program in place.

The September issue also has your NFL fix with a look at how stars like Dak Prescott, Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, and Sam Darnold prepare for gameday, both in the gym and in the kitchen.

Nagging injuries got you on the sidelines? Learn how to avoid forced time off from the gym with tips on how to beat those annoying muscle cramps and bounce back from shoulder pain.

All that training would go to waste without the proper fuel to help you power through your workouts. With the keto diet routine featured in this month’s issue, you’ll learn how to eat fat to burn fat with delicious, muscle-building recipes for every meal.

And since Muscle & Fitness now incorporates FLEX, you'll find even more workout and diet tips to help you make serious gains in the gym. This month’s issue previews September’s Mr. Olympia in Las Vegas with a breakdown of the major competitions as well as tips on achieving powerful pecs from six-time Mr. O, Dorian Yates.

For the latest training methods, no matter where you are on the fitness spectrum, we've got it all right here in Muscle & Fitness and FLEX.