As per tradition, the Olympia Weekend’s annual kickoff was the Thursday press conference which featured some of the elite competitors from each division being contested in Las Vegas. This serves as the final opportunity for the superstars to share their thoughts to the fans in attendance and watching online, and to each other, before prejudging begins.

Olympia President Dan Solomon opened the event by expressing gratitude for the best of the best being in Las Vegas, including Men’s Open athlete Behrooz Tabani, who had been unable to enter the United States for three years. Solomon said that moments like that is why they work so hard to make sure the Olympia stage is there for the best to compete.

“That’s what this is all about,” Solomon says.

Notable guests like past Olympia winners Phil Heath, Chris Bumstead, and Flex Lewis also graced the stage with their presences. Each shared inspiring words for the fans and current crop of athletes.

When it came time for the current stars of the sport to speak, they were grilled by panelists Fouad Abiad, Terrick El Guindy, Dennis James, and eight-time Ms. Olympia Lenda Murray.

The main event will feature four Sandow Trophy holders: Brandon Curry, Hadi Choopan, Derek Lunsford, and reigning Mr. Olympia Samson Dauda. Those four superstars joined host Bob Cicherillo to kick off the conference.

Lunsford already made history by winning the first Pittsburgh Pro men’s open title. He was also victorious at the Arnold Classic earlier this year. He wants to wrap up the triple crown by taking another Sandow. Some fans and experts think it can’t be done, but Lunsford spun the narrative in his favor.

“If they believe in you, then you can’t shock them.”

Like Lunsford and Curry, Choopan wants to be the second man to reclaim the title after losing it. He summed up his prediction in one sentence.

“I have brought my best version, and I believe I will be the last one to leave the stage.”

Meanwhile, Curry is making his 13th Olympia appearance this year. Despite finishing ninth last year, he is not in Las Vegas to be a participant only.

“I think it’ll be very competitive, and I think the judges will have a hard time figuring out what to do with me on stage,” he said. “I think I still have all the tools it takes to be a champion.”

The reigning champ, however, made it clear that he wants nothing less than a second world title. The only thing he was focusing on this year was bringing the conditioning that the judges want.

“I’m ready to show that tomorrow night,” Dauda told the crowd. Cicherillo followed up by asking what the other champs could do to stop them.

“There’s nothing that they can do,” the champion replied

Next up were contenders looking for their first Olympia title. Martin Fitzwater, Andrew Jacked, Tabani, Urs Kalecinski, and Nick Walker took the stage to make their cases for why they will be called champion this weekend.

Walker is returning to the Olympia for the first time since 2022. He was third back then but said he’s winning this year.

“I’ve already beaten all these guys before, and I expect to do it again Saturday night.”

Fitzwater was fourth in 2024 but failed to win in Pittsburgh earlier this year. He shared that he is more intense and pissed off than ever before, which is how he went into this prep.

“You’re going to see the best Martin you’ve ever seen,” he told the audience.

Tobani is making his Olympia debut. El Guindy asked him where he thinks he will place. Can you express depreciation for being here before answering.

“This is the best day of my life,” he proclaimed. “I am so happy and ready to show my best.”

Kalecinski came to the Open after residing in Classic Physique. He has taken to his new category well after winning his first two shows and intends to prove why he is “The Miracle Bear.”

“This is going to be hella exciting. I want to show all the younger Classic guys that it is possible.”

Jacked was last but said that despite being ignored for the most part, he has a tremendous place for the Sandow Trophy.

“Right above my TV in my room.”

“The Mutant” concluded the Men’s Open portion with a solid claim.

“Nick Walker will be Mr Olympia Saturday night.”

The full press conference is available to watch over at the Olympia Productions website.