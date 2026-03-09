28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
Chinedu Andrew Obiekea, better known to flex fans as Andrew Jacked, made history on Saturday, March 7, 2026, by winning the 38th annual Arnold Classic, and taking home bodybuilding’s biggest ever payday of $750,000 in the process. Here are the results from each of the divisions during a colossal night in Columbus.
As widely predicted, this would be Andrew Jacked’s time to shine, having hit an impressive third place at the 2025 Olympia, and with no Derek Lunsford or Samson Dauda to contend with, an energetic posing routine would be matched with incredible muscle fullness and conditioning. Jacked picked up $750k in the process, but the big man put things into perspective in a post win interview.
“The biggest prize in life is waking up healthy and sound, and thanking God,” said the humble champion.
Andrew Jacked also took home a further $10K for winning the Ed Corney Best Poser Award, while a much-improved Nick Walker earned the same amount by winning the Franco Columbu Most Muscular Award.
With reigning champion Mike Sommerfeld missing weight, the 2024 titleist Wesley Vissers would take the night, displaying the improved muscle fullness in his legs that critics were hoping to see.
Three-time Olympia champion Brandon Hendrickson continued his iconic legacy in Men’s Physique by adding a second Arnold title to his résumé, having previously won the competition way back in 2016.
2025 Olympia Wheelchair champ, James Berger captured his third Arnold title.
Aimee Delgado bettered her 2024 and 2025 runner-up placement with her first Arnold trophy.
Michelle Fredua-Mensah followed up her 2025 Olympia victory with another highly-successful night at the Arnold.
Rayane Fogal won the wellness division at the Arnold Classic for the first time in the United States, having previously taken the respective title in the 2024 Arnold Classic South America in São Paulo.
With new kings and queens crowned and iconic legacies further cemented, the road to the 2026 Olympia now beckons for those who are still pursuing greatness.
