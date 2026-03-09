Chinedu Andrew Obiekea, better known to flex fans as Andrew Jacked, made history on Saturday, March 7, 2026, by winning the 38th annual Arnold Classic, and taking home bodybuilding’s biggest ever payday of $750,000 in the process. Here are the results from each of the divisions during a colossal night in Columbus.

As widely predicted, this would be Andrew Jacked’s time to shine, having hit an impressive third place at the 2025 Olympia, and with no Derek Lunsford or Samson Dauda to contend with, an energetic posing routine would be matched with incredible muscle fullness and conditioning. Jacked picked up $750k in the process, but the big man put things into perspective in a post win interview.

“The biggest prize in life is waking up healthy and sound, and thanking God,” said the humble champion.

2026 Arnold Classic Men’s Open Results

Andrew Jacked also took home a further $10K for winning the Ed Corney Best Poser Award, while a much-improved Nick Walker earned the same amount by winning the Franco Columbu Most Muscular Award.

Top 5 Results

First: Andrew Jacked

Second: Nick Walker

Third: Hadi Choopan

Fourth: Martin Fitzwater

Fifth: Brandon Curry

Classic Physique Results: Wesley Vissers Takes the Title

With reigning champion Mike Sommerfeld missing weight, the 2024 titleist Wesley Vissers would take the night, displaying the improved muscle fullness in his legs that critics were hoping to see.

Top 5 Classic Physique Results

First: Wesley Vissers

Second: Matheus Menegate

Third: Andrea Mammoli

Fourth: Kim Angel

Fifth: Jorge Herrera

Men’s Physique Results: Brandon Hendrickson Adds Another Arnold Title

Three-time Olympia champion Brandon Hendrickson continued his iconic legacy in Men’s Physique by adding a second Arnold title to his résumé, having previously won the competition way back in 2016.

Top 5 Men’s Physique Results

First: Brandon Hendrickson

Second: Vitor Chaves

Third: Emanual Hunter

Fourth: Andrei Deiu

Fifth: Dilson Espindola Silva

Arnold Classic Wheelchair Bodybuilding Results

2025 Olympia Wheelchair champ, James Berger captured his third Arnold title.

Top 5 Results

First: James Berger

Second: Josue Fabiano

Third: Gaylon Grigsby

Fourth: Jan Povysil

Fifth: Will Anthony

Bikini International Results

Aimee Delgado bettered her 2024 and 2025 runner-up placement with her first Arnold trophy.

First: Aimee Delgado

Second: Lauralie Chapados

Third: Ashlyn Little

Fourth: Ashley Kaltwasser

Fifth: Phoebe Hagan

2026 Arnold Classic Fitness Division Results

Michelle Fredua-Mensah followed up her 2025 Olympia victory with another highly-successful night at the Arnold.

First: Michelle Fredua-Mensah

Second: Amber Steffen

Third: Allison Kramer

Fourth: Anna Fomina

Fifth: Jeanine Renee Taddeo

2026 Arnold Classic Wellness Results

Rayane Fogal won the wellness division at the Arnold Classic for the first time in the United States, having previously taken the respective title in the 2024 Arnold Classic South America in São Paulo.

First: Rayane Fogal

Second: Elisa Alcantara

Third: Alexis Drury

Fourth: Valquiria Lopes

Fifth: Raeli Dias

With new kings and queens crowned and iconic legacies further cemented, the road to the 2026 Olympia now beckons for those who are still pursuing greatness.

