The IFBB Pro league has announced that for the 2026 Joe Weider’s Olympia qualification rules will change starting September 15, 2025, shaking up the “win and you’re in” format. Here’s what you need to know.

In a bid to narrow down the field of competitors hitting the Olympia stage, while forcing the top stars to tread the boards more often, the IFBB Pro League has reinstated a points system across many categories and doubled the number of shows that a bodybuilder must win in order to qualify for divisions including Men’s Physique, Classic, Bikini, and Wellness. Aside from the Open division, the road to Olympia has changed drastically.

What the New 2026 Olympia qualification rules changes means for each division:

Open Division:

Top 3 from the previous Mr. Olympia qualify automatically

All others must win one pro show to qualify

Classic Physique, Men’s Physique, Bikini, Wellness:

Athletes qualify by either:

Winning two pro shows, or

Ranking in the Top 25 of the points standings

Points are awarded to 2nd–5th place finishers at pro shows, with values varying by placement and event tier.

Men’s 212, Women’s Bodybuilding, Women’s Physique, Fitness, Figure:

Top 3 from the 2025 Olympia qualify automatically

Winners of one open show also qualify

(In Women’s Bodybuilding, the Top 3 from the 2025 Rising Phoenix also qualify)

Wheelchair Division:

Top 3 from the 2025 Olympia qualify automatically

Winners of open shows also qualify

The Top 4 in the points standings qualify as well.

Why Did the Olympia Qualifications Rule Change?

The “win and you’re in” system across all divisions has led to many pros qualifying and then sitting it out for the rest of the year. With some divisions now requiring two victories, bodybuilders will have to complete more often, making the season more exciting. Equally, the points system will reward athletes who place well consistently, but don’t always win. The points system is likely to bring more top contenders to each qualifying show.

Those that ascend to the highest level in bodybuilding have everything to compete for. “Any former Olympia winner has lifetime eligibility (to enter a final the same category)” explained the IFBB Pro League statement on the new rules. “However, this eligibility is not automatic. Where more than five years have elapsed since the last Olympia win, approval of the IFBB Pro League is required.”

Competition ahead of 2026 Olympia will likely be stronger than ever.

