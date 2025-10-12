The bodybuilding action from the 2025 Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend is in the history books. The curtain came down on the annual tradition with champions being crowned in Bikini, Classic Physique, Men’s Physique, and the main event: the Mr. Olympia Men’s Open title. Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas was buzzing from the opening moments until the final announcement from Bob Cicherillo announcing the winner of the Men’s Open title.

Derek Lunsford Crowned Mr. Olympia Once Again

When prejudging concluded, Samson Dauda, Derek Lunsford, Hadi Choopan and Andrew Jacked were in the final callout from head judge Steve Weinberger. With Jacked never being in the middle of the comparisons, that meant it was almost certain we would have a two-time Mr. Olympia champion by the end of the evening.

However, the judges had all four men spend time in the middle during finals, adding speculation about who would be the champion this year. The crowd was cheering on every pose, and the backstage monitors had their own audiences as well. The same four were in the final comparison as well, but Choopan and Lunsford never left the center. Choopan was also recognized with the People’s Champion award.

With anticipation high, breaths held, and that traditional long pause before the winner’s name being called feeling like an eternity, Lunsford was finally announced and presented with the Sandow Trophy. He also earned $600,000 for his efforts. The new champion is the first since Jay Cutler in 2009 to regain the title after losing it onstage.

Derek Lunsford Hadi Choopan Andrew Jacked Samson Dauda Martin Fitzwater

Ramon Dino Is The New King Of Classic Physique

With the Classic Physique Olympia title vacant, three favorites were expected to contend for that title: Mike Sommerfeld, Ramon Rocha Queiroz, and Terrence Ruffin. All three men had taken silver in the past but were determined to claim gold in 2025.

Tensions at prejudging were obvious, and that transferred to the finals, where those three went through three rounds of comparisons. The judges felt that Ramon Dino was the best of them all on this day, and he leaves Las Vegas as the fourth Classic Physique Olympia champ in its decade-long history and $100,000.

Ramon Rocha Queiroz Mike Sommerfeld Terrence Ruffin Josema Munoz Niall Darwin

Ryan Terry Wins His Third Men’s Physique Title

Two-time and reigning champion Ryan Terry had numerous rivals that were serious threats to his championship, including former winners Brandon Hendrickson and Erin Banks as well as 2025 Arnold Classic Men’s Physique winner Ali Bilal.

The final two standing were Terry and Bilal. The former wanted to hear “and still” while the latter hoped “and new” echoed in Resorts World Theater. Terry would get his wish. He is now the first man since Jeremy Buendia to win theee in a row.

Ryan Terry Ali Bilal Brandon Hendrickson Erin Banks Edvan Palmeira

Maureen Blanquisco Is The Queen Of The Bikini Division

Defending Bikini Olympia champion Lauralie Chapados had to face over 60 different opponents in the 2025 edition of the Olympia. This was the largest field on the women’s side of the stage. However, only one name could be called as the winner this year, and that name was Maureen Blanquisco, who won her second Olympia title. Ashlyn Little took silver, and Jasmine Gonzalez took bronze for the second straight year.

Maureen Blanquisco Ashlyn Little Jasmine Gonzalez Aimee Delgado Ashley Kaltwasser

Other Olympia 2025 Notes

The 2025 Wheelchair Olympia was held earlier in the day at the Olympia World Fitness Expo in the Las Vegas Convention Center. James Berger is now the third Olympia champion in the category’s history. It is his first Olympia win in his second appearance.

For more on the 2025 Olympia Weekend, including happenings at the Olympia World FItness Expo and other exclusive interviews, videos, and photos, follow us over @muscleandfitness on Instagram. You can get even more by subscribing to our newsletter as well.