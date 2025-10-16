Joe Weider’s 2025 Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend is now officially in the books after thousands of flex fans flocked to Resorts World in Las Vegas to see Derek Lunsford win this year’s Sandow trophy. But while many people know the end result, there were some interesting stats coming out of this year’s ‘O’ that you may have missed.

Here are 5 of those noteworthy numbers.

1) The 2025 Olympia had a Record-Breaking Prize Purse

To cement itself as the premier bodybuilding competition and the most competitive stage of them all, the 2025 Olympia soared to a record $2 million prize purse. In the Open division, where the bulk of the money is up for grabs, Derek Lunsford took home a cool $600,000 for first place, while runner-up Hadi Choopan banked $250,000 and Andrew Jacked’s third place honors earned him $100,000.

2) The Open Division Was As Unpredictable As Ever

Derek Lunsford’s 2025 Mr Olympia victory marked the fourth year in a row that a new champion has been crowned. This is in stark contrast to epic runs such as Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman’s eight back-to-back victories, Phil Heath’s trophy dominance for seven years in a row, or Dorian Yates’ six consecutive titles. In fact, you’d have to go back to 1980 to 1983 as the only other era that a new champion has been crowned four times in a row, meaning that the current Open division is as unpredictable as it has ever been.

3) Derek Lunsford Broke the Same Streak as Jay Cutler

In terms of data crunching, Derek Lunsford’s victory at the 2025 ‘O’ is all the more impressive, because the odds are against a bodybuilder reclaiming the Sandow trophy having lost it. That feat was first accomplished in 2009 when Jay Cutler regained the title back from Dexter Jackson. After Cutler’s loss to Phil Heath in 2011, however, the only other bodybuilder to regain the title of Mr. Olympia after losing it is Derek Lunsford, who reclaimed the championship after a shock defeat to a then-emerging Samson Dauda last year.

4) Hadi Choopan Won the Popular Vote

The “Persian Wolf” may have placed second for the third consecutive Olympia this past weekend, but he can find solace in the fact that he was voted “People’s Champion” by the audience. This is the second time he has won the popular vote, as Choopan previously won the same award back in 2019. The Iranian icon, who won the Mr Olympia title in 2022, remains an inspiration to bodybuilding fans all over the world.

5) Turkish Bodybuilder, Nihat Kaya, May Be The Youngest 212 Finalist

While it is difficult to verify conclusively, due to the lack of availability on some athletes birth dates, the 22-year-old Turkish Bodybuilder, Nihat Kaya is perhaps the youngest contender ever to reach the top 5 of the 212 Olympia finals, placing fourth — only behind Lucas Garcia, Shaun Clarida, and winner Keone Pearson. With such an accomplishment so young, there’s no doubt that this fast-rising star has a bright future ahead and will be working hard towards 2026.

