Andrea Shaw has been the Women’s Bodybuilding queen ever since her first Ms. Olympia victory in 2020. This year however, the reigning champion faced her biggest challenge, as Angela Yeo, the 2024 Rising Phoenix winner, attempted to crack the foundation of Shaw’s time at the top. The champion, though once again proved it’s going to be a tough time to separate her from her spot at the top of the division, as she went on to win the 2024 Olympia Women’s Bodybuilding title. It’s now the fifth crown for the best in women’s bodybuilding.

Andrea Shaw, now a five-time Olympia Women’s Bodybuilding winner heading into Friday’s finals, was seeking redemption after suffering a mild upset in August, losing to Angela Yeo at the 2024 Rising Phoenix. Yeo went into Friday night’s finals looking to become the second champion in this division since the Ms. Olympia was relaunched in 2020. Shaw, however, had the size advantage, and appeared in much better condition than at the Rising Phoenix. Yeo was determined to hold her own and was better in Las Vegas as well. Nothing was solved here, and we will have to see what happens later this evening.

However, Shaw committed seven weeks in Arizona and changed coaches to complete her Olympia prep, and those moves paid off. It was a close contest, but Shaw held off Yeo to win her fifth Ms. Olympia title. Rising star Ashley Lynnette Jones joined them in the top three.

Andrea Shaw — $50,000 Angela Yeo — $20,000 Ashley Lynnette Jones — $12,000 Helle Trevino Nadia Capotosto

