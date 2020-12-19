At the historic return of the Ms. Olympia after a 5-year hiatus, Andrea Shaw took the title—on her birthday!

These were the top 5 athletes at the 2020 Ms. Olympia:

  1. Andrea Shaw (USA)
  2. Margie Martin (USA)
  3. Helle Trevino (USA)
  4. MayLa Ash (USA)
  5. Irene Andersen (Sweden)

