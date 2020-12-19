At the historic return of the Ms. Olympia after a 5-year hiatus, Andrea Shaw took the title—on her birthday!

These were the top 5 athletes at the 2020 Ms. Olympia:

Andrea Shaw (USA) Margie Martin (USA) Helle Trevino (USA) MayLa Ash (USA) Irene Andersen (Sweden)

Tune in to the live pay-per-view at https://www.olympiaproductions.com/.